How to Spell Jiu-Jitsu... Jiujitsu... Ju-jitsu... BJJ!

brazilian jiu jitsu
How to Spell Jiu Jitsu

When I am not writing for BBMJJ, I am a writer and instructor for Writer's Digest. I teach writers how to write fight scenes. Yes, that's a job. I've written a whole book on it. And, it just so happens, there is a section in my book on the spelling of this "wrasseling" thing we do. I researched it and everything. So, get ready. You are about to learn how to spell jiu jitsu / jiu-jitsu / ju-jitsu etc., etc.

The word jiu jitsu is a transliteration, meaning that the sounds of the original word are related to the closest sounds in the target language. This is especially necessary if the languages have differing alphabets/writing systems. This is why Hannukah has so many correct spellings and why certain foreign cuisines might be spelled differently from restaurant to restaurant.

Jujutsu is the oldest romaji spelling of the word, or romanization of the Japanese written language. Now, this is an instance when things get sticky culturally. In practice, jujutsu can be a bit different than jujitsu[1]. The latter is sometimes described as jujutsu with a Western bent, deviating from the traditional Japanese ways and practices[2]. So, sometimes, spelling is more than just a means of pronunciation. By the way, little point of irony here, it was Portuguese missionaries who introduced the Roman/romaji script to the Japanese[3]. So, we have them to thank for us spelling the art as we do. Full circle, y'all. Full circle.

As far as whether jiu jitsu should be spelled as one word or two or have a hyphen, any is correct. The original Japanese word is a combination of two words. Ju meaning gentle and jutsu meaning art. So, the transliteration may be written as one, two, or a compound word.

Bottom line, there no exact way to write the JJ in BJJ. Different parts of the world do tend to lean toward a particular spelling. Some prefer ju-jitsu while others like throwing the i in for jiu-jitsu. However, if it's not in the original Japanese, it's still just an attempt to bring the word "home" for people. So, spell it as you will. How you write it isn't nearly as important as the fact you do.

Footnotes:

[1] Unm.wsrjj.org/spelling.pdf

[2] Unm.wsrjj.org/spelling.pdf

[3] https://blog.lingodeer.com/what-is-romaji/

Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

MORTAL KOMBAT: The New, The Old and The Untold

entertainment
Mortal Kombat 2021

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

The fight between good and evil is an ongoing deception by one that clouds the reality of the other; choose your side carefully. When I saw the 1992 video game Mortal Kombat (MK) it reminded me of the old kung fu films based on Chinese wuxia novels that I learned to read in simplified Chinese in 1980 Taiwan, where two opposing powerful Clans vied to control Jiang Hu (translated as the Kung Fu Underworld in English dubbed Chinese kung fu movies). When the first 1994 MK comic book introduced Shang Tsung's power of stealing a fighter's soul to remain young, it was obvious to me, which wuxia novel had the most influence on the MK franchise. Watching Robin Shou's Mortal Kombat (1995; MK95) confirmed my conjectures.

Fast Forward 26 years, the beauty of the new Mortal Kombat (MK21) film is that even if you know nothing about the franchise, the opening superimposition succinctly tells the main plot, "Earthrealm on the verge of catastrophe, should it lose one more tournament, the savage realm of Outworld will invade, but an ancient prophecy foretells that a new group of champions will be united by the rise of Hanzo Hasashi's blood." It turns out that to have a fighting chance, the five Earthrealm heroes, Cole, Sonya, Kung Lao, Jax and Liu Kang must use or find their arcana secret powers from within.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE Championship: Stamp Fairtex and Rassohyna's Road to Empower

mixed martial arts
Fairtex Rassohyna
cdn.onefc.com

Stamp Fairtex was putting on a showcase at ONE: Unbreakable III against Alyona Rassohyna, but in an incredible turn of events, the Ukrainian locked in a guillotine in the waning seconds to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in her ONE Championship debut.

Stamp rose to protest the stoppage, but the replays showed clearly that she tapped with just seconds remaining in the contest. Now, she gets a chance to rectify that mistake as the two warriors will run it back in the quarterfinals of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Keep Reading Show less