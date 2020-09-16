12 Tips for Being the Perfect Training Partner

training partner
cdn.onefc.com

I've trained in several martial arts (krav maga, muay thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, jeet kune do, kali) over a time period of eight or so years. For all their differences, they – and all martial arts – have one thing in common: partner training. There is no martial art where partner training doesn't play a crucial role. So like it or not, you are going to have a major impact on the quality of training your partners get.

I've worked with good and bad partners, and been a good and bad partner (I could make a movie called To All the Boys I've Accidentally Punched Harder Than I Meant To). There's an art to being a good training partner. The best way to learn is to get out there and do it, but I've assembled some basic dos and don'ts.

1) Don't worry if you're not on the same level as your partner. If you're brand new and get paired with a senior student, don't worry that you're somehow "holding them back." Chances are, they welcome the chance to brush up on their basics, and will be more than happy to give you pointers. And don't be embarrassed if you make mistakes – remember, they've been there, too!

2) Do be willing to accommodate your partner's level. If they're ahead of you, be prepared to push yourself, even if it means failing once or twice. You'll learn from the experience. And if you're the advanced one, keep in mind that you may need to go a little more slowly for your training partner. The moves you can fly through with your eyes closed are still new to them. Focus, instead, on perfecting your technique.

3) Don't go all-out in resisting your partner's techniques. For example, if you're drilling an arm bar escape, and your partner is practicing the move, don't latch on to their arm for dear life and start cranking like you're in the final five seconds of a UFC fight. "But no one will just let them do this move in a real match!" you whine. True. But they also won't do it to someone who knows exactly what's coming, and has just seen the entirety of the move demonstrated step-by-step. Also, this time in class is for learning the technique – getting a sense of how the movements work and what to do. If you lock up, over-power them, or weasel away every time they try the move, they won't get to learn the technical aspects.

4) At the same time, don't be a dead fish. Move and resist a little, and give them the feel that they're working with a live human rather than a sack of potatoes.

5) Don't over-coach your partner if you're on compatible levels (and especially if you're on a lower level). I cannot tell you how frustrating it is to get unasked-for, unwanted coaching seminars from someone less experienced than myself. I don't mean pointers ("I think your arm needs to be a higher," or, "No, that choke doesn't feel tight yet,") – I mean five-minute, stop-the-drill-that-we-were-doing-so-they-can-talk-about-every-detail-of-the-drill-and-why-their-way-is-right coaching. Half of the time, this advice ended up conflicting with what the coach had said, but the partner was so sure they'd figured out a better way, and just had to share it.

6) Do accept constructive criticism. Sure, it's never fun to hear you're not doing something right, but keep this in mind: the person offering the critique probably did so out of a genuine desire to see you become better. Instead of letting you continue to do something the wrong way, they cared about you – and they believed in your ability to grow – enough to correct you.

7) Do ask for help if you're struggling! This ties back in to #1. No one's going to judge you for not knowing a move, and even black belts get hung up on certain stuff.

8) When it comes time to spar or roll, don't treat your training partner as your personal punching bag or grappling dummy. If you are more skilled than your partner, fantastic – you've trained hard! If you're stronger, good for you – you must work out! If you're simply bigger, wonderful – genetics have given you a handy advantage! And guess what? None of this entitles you crush or punch the living daylights out of your partner. If you want to go all-out, go against someone your own size/strength/skill level, or someone who has enough of one of these attributes to counter to counter your main advantage (e.g. you're really skilled and they're a white belt who's strong as an ox and build like a tank).

9) Do be ready and willing to tap. You should never force your training partner to choose between actually hurting you and giving up a lock or good position that they've earned.

I was unintentionally terrible at this in BJJ. My shoulders, wrists and elbows are, if not full-on double-jointed, at least very flexible (I attribute this to having virtually zero muscle mass above hip level), and I weaseled out of some things I probably shouldn't have been able to weasel out of. Sometimes, if the lock was out in front of me where I could see it, I'd compromise and tap before I felt pain because I'd figure, "Well, I'm not getting out of this, and also I'm pretty sure most arms don't bend that way." But a lot of the time, if the lock happened behind my back, or off to the side with a human body blocking my view, I'd keep resisting, not in any pain, until my partner would either let go or ask, polite and concerned, hadn't I perhaps meant to tap by now? And then I'd say, "Oh. Probably." And tap.

10) If you're in a striking art, do pay attention to how your partner holds mitts/pads, and take pointers. I've said it before and I'll say it again – I believe that holding pads correctly is harder to pick up than striking. That said, you need to make learning a priority. No one wants to work with the guy who's been training for five months and still doesn't know how to hold correctly. Plus, it's dangerous to not hold correctly.

11) Men – don't treat your female training partners like we're made of glass. I promise, you are not going to break one of us on accident (if you do break one of us, it was because you were going hard enough to break any human – in which case go back and read #8 again).

12) Don't make grappling awkward.

Here, let's play a game of fill-in-the-blank! Write down some words:

  1. An external body part (eg. armpit, sternum, calf, thigh, earlobe, left nostril)
  2. An external body part
  3. An external body part
  4. Yet one more external body part.

Now, using the words you've chosen, fill in the following sentences:

"At some point during grappling, you will find yourself in a position where your (1)_______________ is smashed into your training partner's (2)______________. Your face will end up against their (3) ____________. Their face will end up against your (4) __________________. This does not matter. Keep looking for submissions. Ignore the sweat."

Repeat this game until no possible combination seems weird.

Those are my basic tips! What would you add, and what are your biggest partner pet peeves? Let me know in the comments!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

Keep Reading Show less

Training Mr. Miyagi

martial arts movies

In 1984, one of the most acclaimed martial arts movies, The Karate Kid, introduced the world to an equally iconic character. Mr. Miyagi, played by Pat Morita, epitomizes the standard of wisdom, patience, and pure skill anyone should be so lucky to find in a teacher.

The performance netted Morita an Academy Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actor. There is no doubt that he was a great actor, but, ironically, the man who would play a karate master had no martial arts training prior to taking his famous role.

Keep Reading Show less

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

Dear Martial Arts School Owners: You Are Allowed to Ask for My Money

martial arts schools
tigerrockinfo.com

This type of thing is usually left up to the Martial Arts Industry Association, but I figured it wouldn't hurt anyone to hear it from another source. So to whoever needs to hear it: Martial arts school owners, you are allowed to charge a fair price for your services! You are allowed to make a profit! Heck, you're even entitled to up your prices, as time and circumstances change!

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter