How to Feel Younger So You Can Train in Martial Arts Forever

nutrition
Grapes
Do you want to feel younger? Do you want to ensure that you can train in martial arts forever — or, more realistically, for the rest of your life?

You don’t need to be a vampire and start drinking other people’s blood. You just need to pop some resveratrol.

Resveratrol is all natural and totally legal. It’s found in grapes and, not surprisingly, red wine. The only problem with that fact is you would have to eat pounds of grapes and drink bottles of wine to see any benefit. Fortunately, there’s a better solution: Buy resveratrol in capsule or powder form.

Benefits of Resveratrol: Longevity

Mitochondria determine your longevity. As you age, you lose mitochondria, and that means you lose the ability to produce energy. Energy dictates how much life you have and how well you perform and train. When the mitochondrial decline happens, the cells become more unstable and reactive, and they harm other cells, which leads to disease, aging and fatigue.

Resveratrol increases mitochondrial capacity and function. It protects you from aging, inflammation and oxidative stress.

Resveratrol works by improving the function of sirtuin. Sirtuin is a protein that is responsible for preventing cells from dying, DNA repair, metabolism and energy. Unfortunately, as you age, the functionality of your sirtuin declines, and it becomes more susceptible to damage from inflammation and oxidative stress. By taking resveratrol, you boost your that functionality and preserve your body’s ability to withstand damage. The more active your sirtuin stays, the younger you will feel and the better you will move.

Resveratrol’s protective effects work as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant on the cellular level. The cellular level is where diminished health, aging, disease and fatigue stem from. Think of resveratrol as a file that boosts the operating system of your computer to function more efficiently, more quickly and more smoothly.

Benefits of Resveratrol: Heart Health

Resveratrol is excellent for your cardiovascular system because it protects your heart, veins and arteries. It reduces inflammation. It also dilates blood vessels, which helps lower your heart rate and blood pressure. All these reduce the adverse effects of hard training and boost recovery afterward.

Furthermore, it increases your HDL and lowers your LDL. This helps maintain good cholesterol levels, which reduces your risk of atherosclerosis. Many studies show that eating a diet high in saturated fat while taking resveratrol significantly reduces the risk of heart disease. They call it the French Paradox.

Benefits of Resveratrol: Blood Sugar

Resveratrol enhances insulin sensitivity, which is essential to maintain and lower your blood sugar.

Benefits of Resveratrol: Brain Health

Resveratrol reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, which can cause a variety of neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, it has the capability to increase blood flow to the brain. This is often called acting as a brain flow dilator.

Resveratrol is used for many things from prevention to restoration. It is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that’s an effective tool for combating aging, cancer, heart disease, etc.

If the research has convinced you to try it, know that 1 gram seems to be the recommended amount. If you take too much, it can have a detrimental effect. Also, it’s recommended to take it for three months, then cycle off for a month before resuming.

If you are pregnant and breastfeeding, if you take medications, if you have a disease such as cancer, or if you have had recent surgery, talk to your doctor before starting resveratrol.

