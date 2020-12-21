The Front Kick: How to Do It, When to Use It

It's one of the first kicks beginners learn when they take up the martial arts, but that doesn't mean it's only for beginners. Done right, it's among the most effective sparring and self-defense techniques known.

For taekwondo fighters, it's a scoring technique used to impart “trembling shock" against an opponent's chest protector. For muay Thai stylists, it's a defensive technique effected by shoving against an opponent's abdomen. For karate stylists, it's a stunning technique aimed at an opponent's solar plexus.

It is perhaps the most basic martial arts technique of all, the front kick. In one form or another, it's a component of almost every system. Often the first kick introduced to novice students, it doesn't require exceptional balance or flexibility. Yet when executed with sharp, focused power, it quickly realizes its full potential.

Snap Kick

Front kicks can be divided into two main types: the front snap kick and the front thrust kick. The snap kick is faster. It's performed by lifting the knee and snapping the lower leg into the target. Power is generated primarily from the sharp extension of the leg and the speed with which the lower leg shoots into the target.

The front snap kick doesn't involve the hips as much as the front thrust kick does. As a result, kickers don't have to compromise their balance by shifting their center of gravity. This means they can quickly step in with a follow-up technique or retract the leg to its original position.

Thrust Kick

The front thrust kick is the more powerful of the two variations. It uses not only the snap of the lower leg but also the drive and follow-through of the hips. As with the front snap kick, the knee is brought up quickly. But to recruit more power, the knee lift is preceded by a thrust of the hips. This motion brings the largest muscles of the body into play, and instead of producing a snapping impact, it generates penetrating, disabling force.

With either version, the point of contact is usually the ball of the foot, although there are exceptions. Some systems such as uechi-ryu use the toes instead of the ball. Naturally, this demands an extraordinary level of conditioning, but because the contact point is smaller, the kick imparts a sharper, stabbing pain.

The heel and instep also can be employed, with the heel most often used for thrusting kicks and the instep for groin kicks wherein the foot travels upward to strike the genitals. For the most part, however, the ball of the foot is preferred, particularly when bare feet are involved.

Rear Leg

The front kick can be delivered from the front or rear leg. Kicking with the rear leg is more common and more comfortable for most practitioners. The rear-leg front kick is a natural motion; it's easier for kickers to shift their balance and put their weight behind the kick. The rear-leg kick, especially from a relatively deep stance, often enables kickers to crash right through an opponent's block.

Some people produce even more power by altering the kick's angle. Rather than chambering the knee directly to the front, they cock it slightly to the side. As the knee is lifted, the supporting foot pivots and the lower leg shoots into the target at a 20-degree angle. This variation should not be confused with the 45-degree roundhouse kick that many taekwondo competitors use. Although the angle appears similar, the contact area for the angled front kick remains the ball of the foot and not the instep.

Lead Leg

The lead-leg front kick is quicker but considerably less powerful than its rear-leg counterpart. Its main use in self-defense is as a stunning setup technique that off-balances an adversary and paves the way for heavier blows. It's also used in free sparring primarily as a range-finder and setup technique.

Competitive taekwondo fighters use a variation of the lead-leg kick as a stop-kick to keep an opponent from advancing. Because the opponent is wearing a body protector, penetration is not the objective; freezing a foe in his tracks is the main concern.

Thai stylists also use a similar front-leg kick to probe an opponent's defenses or push him away. An apt analogy for the lead- and rear-leg front kicks likens their form and function to the jab and rear cross of boxing, with one setting up an opponent and the other finishing him off.

Target Height

Despite the prevalence of high front kicks in forms competition, the best targets are the solar plexus and ribs. The head isn't a feasible target for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the trajectory of the kick itself. The path for a well-executed kick goes straight ahead, not upward. And an opponent's body is in front of the kicker — not suspended above him.

Therefore, it's incumbent on kickers to kick into their target. This is perhaps the most common mistake practitioners make. Instead of trying to nail a small, mobile and well-guarded target such as the head, practitioners should attack the opponent's body. Inevitably, there are exceptions to this strategy — kicking to the throat or under the armpit after controlling the arm, for example. Nevertheless, the front kick is designed to fold an opponent's body, not knock his head off.

Photo by Rick Hustead

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

University Teams up With Shaolin Temple to Offer Kung Fu Major

news
Henan University
studyinchinas.com

Henan University in China has reached an agreement with the famed Shaolin Temple to jointly offer an academic major in kung fu with a focus on attracting foreign students, though classes will still be held in Chinese. While academic degrees will be offered, the requirements for enrollment, what the curriculum will consist of and what requirements need to be met for graduation haven't been made public yet.

Reaction on social media to the announcement was reportedly mixed with some favoring the idea as a means of spreading Chinese martial arts around the world and others feeling it's simply an economically motivated stunt.

January 16 UFC Show May Be Coming to ABC TV

mixed martial arts
Holloway Kattar
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

The Ultimate Fighting Championship may be returning to network TV for the first time in two years. The website MMAjunkie.com is reporting the promotion is planning to televise its January 16 UFC Fight Night event on ABC, though nothing has been finalized yet.

It's uncertain which fights on the card, scheduled to take place from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will appear on ABC, though as of now the slated main event features former featherweight champion Max Holloway taking on Calvin Kattar. The UFC has not appeared on any of the major broadcast networks since their last show on Fox in December 2018. The company moved it's televised fights from Fox to ESPN and its streaming services in 2019. Both ESPN and ABC are owned by the Walt Disney Company.

International Judo Federation Names Award Winners

judo
Daria Bilodid
www.kyivpost.com

The year end awards around the martial arts world continued Saturday as the International Judo Federation named their award winners for 2019-2020. Among the honorees were Chkhvimiani Lukhumi of Georgia taking home male judoka of the year and Daria Bilodid of Ukraine garnering female judoka of the year.

Other winners included Israel's Sagi Muki earning ippon of the year for his spectacular tournament winning throw against Ivaylo Ivanov at the 2019 Tel Aviv Grand Prix and coach of the year, Kosei Inoue of Japan. Recognized for their work off the mats was Norway's 'Judo for Fred' for their efforts in Afghanistan, the German Judo Federation's Judo for All project, Flavio Canto for his work with children in Brazil and Community Hero Award honoree Paula Pareto of Argentina.

