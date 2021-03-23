FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Measuring Toughness - MMA Weight Cutting

Conor McGregor Cyborg
mmauk.net

How tough is it to fight in a sanctioned Mixed Martial Arts competition?

Well, imagine the very toughest physically demanding endeavor you have ever had to purposefully endure. Not car accident recovery or finding the odd pea hidden in a dish that ruined it, but something you have set your mind to do and then chose to follow through on. Think back-breaking, exhausting, limit-testing things. And if it is the case none of those comes to mind, the point of this writing has already been made at least in part.

Do you have it in your mind? The most grueling physical effort you have ever had to exert? Well, that would probably pale in comparison to making weight in MMA. Not fighting. Weighing in. It is hard enough to train for and engage in hand to hand combat by itself. When fighters speak of being willing to die, it is not hyperbole or theatrics. However, it is probably true that most often, the closest they have actually been to death in their careers is when cutting weight. Because it lacks the pizazz of a highlight reel spinning back fist or the photographic magnetism of a victorious combatant atop the cage shouting to whoever he is shouting at (that is illegal by the way for them to do that) – because it is not tantalizing, it is practically ignored. Except of course insofar as it threatens an event such as when UFC Welterweight Champ Kamaru Usman had to take off his Bane mask to make weight for his championship fight against Gilbert Burns or the recent fainting of Julija Stoliarenko as she took a scary fall from the scale prior to UFC Vegas 22.

There is a deeper discussion to be had about weight classes, fighter safety, cheating, long-term effects of cutting weight, etc. But at the very least, maybe the fan can do a little more in the way of respect for what fighters put on the line just to even get in the arena. Maybe before we complain about a lackluster performance or forget to consider what a short-notice weight- cut means to a fighter, we can give them their due respect for the work on the scale. I dare you to thank a fighter for making weight. Let me know what happens. It will be their first time hearing it.

UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko faints TWICE at weigh-ins; stretchered off

ONE Championship: All-Women's Card at Empower on May 28th

The Panda One Championship
cdn.onefc.com

In the middle of Women's History Month, ONE Championship has announced that an upcoming event on Friday, May 28, will feature an all-women's match card entitled ONE: Empower.

The event will be broadcast live around the world and be headlined by a ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship battle.

"The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China will defend the gold against #2-ranked strawweight contender Michelle Nicolini in the event's main event.

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

