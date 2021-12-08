LIST YOUR SCHOOL
UFC Champ Voted Into Boxing Hall of Fame

news
Holly Holmes
d21yqjvcoayho7.cloudfront.net Photo/John Locher
On Tuesday former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm made combat sports history becoming the first UFC champion to also gain entry into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Holm competed as a professional boxer from 2002 to 2013 before capturing the UFC bantamweight crown in a memorable upset of Ronda Rousey in 2015. As a boxer she went 33-2-3 winning world titles in three weight classes and was twice named Ring Magazine's female fighter of the year.

Holm will be joined in the new class of hall of fame inductees by James Toney, who also once appeared in the UFC, losing his sole mixed martial arts bout by first round submission to Randy Couture. Other inductees include men's champions Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto, Tod Morgan and women's champion Regina Halmich, as well as boxing writer Ron Borges, publicist Bill Caplan, historian Bob Yalen and ring announcer Chuck Hull. Due to the past two hall of fame ceremonies being canceled by the COVID pandemic, this year's group will join those voted into the hall in 2019 and 2020 for a massive 4 day induction event slated for June 9-12 in Canastota, NY.

