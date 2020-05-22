History 101  - Jeff Smith

How Jeff Smith Became a Kickboxing Champion —and One of the Most Respected Instructors in the World!

In the early 1960s, when Americans were first hearing about The Beatles, Jhoon Rhee operated four martial arts schools in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland. The man who would become known as the father of taekwondo in America also regularly traveled around the country to a dozen clubs, where he tested students trained by his black belts. One such club was located on the campus of Texas A&M University, where Jeff Smith's mother worked and Jeff, then a teenager, delivered newspapers.

"One day on my route, I noticed a sign for a karate demonstration at the student-union ballroom," Smith recalls. "I went and wanted to enroll [in the club], but it was for college students only. I talked to my mother, she talked to the dean, and they decided to let me and several other of the faculty kids in.


"The college men were not pleased to have Jeff and the other kids training among them because of the nature of the workouts. "Two weeks in, we started fighting, with no safety equipment — pretty hardcore at 14, sparring college guys," Smith says. "This was during the old Texas 'blood-and-guts' era, around 1964 and '65, and they didn't want little junior-high kids.

"Today, given the legend of seven-time light-heavyweight champion Jeff Smith, it's no surprise to hear that he not only survived but also thrived. Later, when he was a brown belt, he became head instructor at the club and ran it for two more years after his 1968 black-belt exam. Smith was also busy making a name for himself competing in hard-hitting tournaments in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.


Jeff Smith (second from the left) and Jhoon Rhee (second from the right).


Managing Schools

In 1970 Rhee invited Smith to Washington to teach at one of his schools. Smith accepted and enrolled at a local college to put the finishing touches on his business degree. Little did he know that he was making his mark on history as one of the trio of original Rhee protégés — the others were Allen Steen and Pat Burleson — who helped establish the teaching of martial arts as a proud American profession.

"[Rhee] had four schools at the time, and I soon realized martial arts was a real business," Smith explains. "I had thought of it as a club, not as a way to provide a livelihood. This new understanding made me think that someday I wanted to have my own school. So I was learning it all while working for the grandmaster.

"It became a standing joke in the Rhee organization that no chore was too small for Smith to eagerly take on, to gain experience from. Meanwhile, Smith's passion for competition had him engaging in point fighting every weekend.

"I flew from D.C. to tournaments everywhere," he says. "There's not a state in the country where I haven't competed in a point fight." In 1974 Professional Karate magazine named him America's No. 1 point fighter.



Having conquered that world, Smith moved on to the much more demanding sport of American kickboxing, aka full-contact karate. In September 1974, in the fledgling sport's inaugural event, he won the Professional Karate Association world light-heavyweight kickboxing title. His match was later broadcast on ABC's Wide World of Entertainment.Smith continued training a new generation of soon-to-be world champions while he managed the business and taught the instructors of the Jhoon Rhee schools in the D.C. area. Just like in his competition endeavors, Smith quickly soared to the top of his management career."At first, I was hired as an instructor by grandmaster Rhee," he says. "Then I became program director, then office manager, then head instructor teaching the other instructors. Finally, as general manager, I taught the other school managers. Nick Cokinos (founder of Educational Funding Co.) helped grandmaster Rhee initiate the [business] systems. Then the grandmaster made me vice president to keep those innovations running smoothly. K.K. Chung, his brother-in-law, handled the business, marketing and accounting. I wanted to learn to do those jobs, too, to [ultimately] get my own schools."I had made myself a promise when I came to D.C.: to compete until I was 35 and then retire."

Mastering Business

Back in those days, the majority of martial arts schools were run haphazardly by modern standards. Business-training organizations like the Martial Arts Industry Association didn't exist. Teaching methods were harsh and unsophisticated. Most instructors just taught the old-school way that their instructors had used. It was a recipe for failure.


By the late 1980s, Smith had transformed himself into a grandmaster in the art of running a martial arts business.


This shortcoming also afflicted the many point-fighting and kickboxing champions of the era. A number of them opened schools based on a false premise: They believed that their names and trophies would automatically draw students. They didn't. Although the champs were famous in martial arts circles, they were unknown among the general public. Sadly but understandably, most of the schools went out of business. Most of the cham-pions eventually started teaching at other schools or conducting clinics on the seminar circuit.

The Jhoon Rhee schools, however, were unaffected. As the popularity of martial arts grew in the United States and prospective students became more sophisticated, so too did the methods Smith used in Rhee's facilities.

"Our two-hour staff sessions were not enough [to keep up with a changing marketplace], so I had to [innovate] myself so that the other school managers could see how to," Smith explains. "Some did better business than I did. So the best school for the week was always copied by the rest.

"We mentored each other by concentrating on top performers — those with more renewals, more students at tests, etc. We kept strict numbers on retention and dropouts. We competed with each other.

"Smith likes the old expression, "A rising tide lifts all boats," because that was exactly what was happening in the schools.


By the late 1980s, Smith had transformed himself into a grandmaster in the art of running a martial arts business.


"We copied each other's successes," he says. "I gave them homework, like studying motivational sales experts' audiotapes and videos. They rotated weekly, then reported an overview of what they got out of it. I made them read all the motivational books.

"The same strategy of sharing also sharpened the schools' competitiveness. Smith traveled to tournaments with a homegrown team that included either a world champion or someone ranked No. 1 nationally. When light-heavyweight Smith switched to kickboxing, the team did, too. When one member performed better, it made the others redouble their efforts, and they all learned from each other.

"The better your training partners, the better you do all over the world," Smith states. "Having such a stable made us all better. Many of them are still running successful schools today by using the methods we did.

"The educational tapes, the implementation of new business systems, and the constant desire to train harder and learn more paid off big time. The result was excellence at all levels. No other martial arts schools in the nation were doing better businesswise than Rhee's. On top of that, the schools were producing the top fighting and forms competitors.


Accomplishing Goals

"When I turned 35 [in 1982], I retired from competition as planned and took over two of grandmaster Rhee's schools while I was still training the staff in all his other locations," Smith recalls. "The grandmaster had given me stock in his company, which I exchanged for ownership of two of his schools. I ran them for a number of years and expanded my own schools when Rhee's son took over his father's business.


\u201cThe better your training partners, the better you do all over the world. Having such a stable made us all better. Many of them are still running successful schools today by using the methods we did.\u201d


"By the late 1980s, Smith had transformed himself into a grandmaster in the art of running a martial arts business. His retention rate soared to 90 percent, while most schools strived for 50 percent. Even today, with all the sophisticated and streamlined systems at play, a 10-percent dropout rate is practically impossible to achieve.

Smith was also known industrywide as a savvy money manager. Although he would never admit to it, then or now, it was widely rumored that he was one of the rare millionaires in the martial arts industry. He'd built his fortune on profits from his thriving schools and smart financial management.

In 2017 Smith turned 70. His schools have been sold, but he continues to train, run and lift weights three or four days a week. He also plays as hard as he used to work. Among his many endeavors are serving as pitcher for a baseball team, playing tennis and billiards, and taking cross-country jaunts on his Harley motorcycle. He's also been known to skydive, bungee jump and kayak through class-five and class-six rapids.

Now in his senior years, Jeff Smith is enjoying the fruits of a lifetime of hard work and hard-won victories. Despite the long hours he had to invest, he considers himself fortunate to have been able to do so in the martial arts, a pursuit that he loves dearly.

Herb Borkland is a black belt and freelance writer based in Front Royal, Virginia. His email address is herbork@comcast.net. To contact Jeff Smith, send email to GMJeffSmith@gmail.com.

When a Kickboxing Title Fight Scored 50 Million Views!

To this day, Jeff Smith holds an audience record for a championship kickboxing bout. On October 1, 1975, his heavyweight title fight against Karriem Allah was seen by more than 50 million closed-circuit TV viewers around the world.How was that possible? Especially at a time when the sport was just a year old and kickboxing matches typically reached audiences that numbered in the low millions?The breakthrough occurred because the Smith/Allah bout was broadcast worldwide on closed-circuit TV as a preliminary to the Muhammad Ali/Joe Frazier "Thrilla in Manila" main event. Closed circuit was like watching sports on a giant TV screen. The only difference was that you had to pay a high entry fee at a major arena or convention center to watch. It wasn't broadcast into homes.Ali was the most famous person on the planet at this time and had catapulted the sport of pro boxing beyond its usual fan base and made it a worldwide phenomenon. People watched his fights as much to see him lose as to see him win.While the Ali/Frazier match took place in the Philippines, the Smith/Allah kickboxing bout was broadcast from the Capital Centre arena in Washington, D.C. The live kickboxing event was promoted and financed by grandmaster Jhoon Rhee, Smith's instructor.Jeff Smith ultimately won a unanimous decision after11 rounds.This landmark match still reportedly holds the record for the largest viewing audience of any martial sport in history. That includes any professional kickboxing fight, any UFC pay-per-view event and any global broadcast of an Olympic fight sport such as taekwondo, boxing and judo.

What It Takes to Become a Martial Arts Superman

How in the world did Jeff Smith find the time to manage, first four and then 12, martial arts schools, to train the instructors so they can teach like professionals and to undergo the physical hardships one needs to endure to become a world-champion kickboxer?This was the seemingly preposterous challenge Smith not only faced but also took on with enthusiasm. To succeed, he'd have to be a one-man army with the work ethic of Superman!"I was training hard once a day with a morning workout thrown in, which was hard," Smith says, "but not nearly as hard as life became in 1974 when I started kickboxing."Going flat-out for three rounds at the first Professional Karate Association World Championships required more stamina than point fighting [did]. Once inside the ring, the time kept running, not like point fighting's stop-and-go action. That's why a lot of talented people didn't make a good transition to kickboxing."Smith won the first PKA world light-heavyweight championship. Thirty seconds into the semifinal, he used a ridgehand strike to KO the European champ, a tall Yugoslavian who took 20 minutes to get back on his feet. In the final, he beat Canadian champ Wally Slocki by unanimous decision.But the original three two-minute rounds in PKA kickboxing soon soared to nine, and eventually 12, rounds.Smith was unfazed."I was able to bring myself up as the number of rounds increased," he says. "I was already training six days a week. So I did three two-hour workouts a day in between running all the schools. I was also the chief instructor at a single school, where on Fridays, we all met for a couple hours of training in fighting and then in business."Smith's regimen consisted of getting up at 7 o'clock, training until 9, eating breakfast and gulping down a protein drink. Then he'd go to work at 11 for the noon and 1 o'clock classes. Later, after classes from 2 o'clock until 4, he squeezed in his afternoon workout. Evening classes continued until 9:30. Afterward, he'd train again until 11:30. Then he'd head home, eat, sleep and repeat.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
karate
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Queen of All Moves

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Keep Reading Show less
jeet kune do

Use your students to work on your weaknesses

Having partners at or above your skill level is important for improving in your martial arts training. At some point, however, you will probably find yourself with a shortage of skilled partners, especially if you are an instructor.

This can happen for any number of reasons: students can move away, change their work schedules, start a family, etc., and just like that, you find that you're the highest-ranked student, or sole instructor, in your gym or dojo. This doesn't have to be a bad thing. In fact, if you take advantage of it, even working exclusively with lower-ranking classmates or students can improve your skills.

I used to host a twice-a-week training session at my dojo where I invited mostly black belts from other schools (as well as a few of my advanced students) to come and run drills. It was a blast. These were tough two- to three-hour sessions where I got to work with fighters of all different sizes, speeds, and technique preferences. My sparring improved dramatically over the next few months, and I don't think I've ever been in better shape. But unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way. And as the old saying goes, "You gotta work with what ya got." So, make it hard on yourself.

I like to set handicaps when fighting my students. Specifically, I focus on forcing myself to work on improving my weak areas. Is you right leg weaker than the left? Then only kick with the right leg when sparring your students. Not much of an inside fighter? Don't kick at all. Training with partners of lesser skill not only helps you improve your weak points but gives them an opportunity to improve as well by working on strategy. It's also great for building their confidence. It can also be a low-cost opportunity to test new techniques and combinations, which benefits you as well.

In grappling, just like sparring, there is little benefit to wrapping lower ranking classmates into pretzels over and over, for them or you. Instead, let your partner put you in a bad situation. Let them get the mount; help them sink in that choke or armbar. If you start standing, such as in judo, allow your partner to get the superior grip before attempting a throw. This way you will get comfortable working out of a weaker position and your less-experienced partner can perfect their technique (and get experience using multiple techniques, if you get out of their first one).

You might think that giving advantages like these to students who may be far beneath your skill level is much of a challenge. Trust me, you'll reconsider that sentiment when you wind up sparring a 6'5" novice with zero control over his strength after deciding to only use your weak leg, or have a 250-pound green belt lying across your diaphragm trying to get an armlock after you let them get the pin. Remember, this is exactly what you signed up for: a challenge.

If you find yourself at the top of the heap without partners who are sufficiently challenging, there is no need to despair. Use it as a low-stress opportunity to improve your weaknesses and develop avenues to help your less experienced classmates and students to grow. You may even be surprised. One day they might present more of a challenge than you ever imagined!
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
weakness

Fight 2 Win 141

Fight 2 Win returns again this weekend for its third straight weekend of professional grappling fights. Rafeal Lovato Jr. competes again for his first time in years as he faces a huge match up against Arnaldo Maidana de Oliveira in the main event. The co-main event to feature ex-mma fighter and former Bellator world Champion Benson Henderson against professional grappler Edwin Najmi.


Keep Reading Show less

African warriors fighting championship

Get Ready — the African Martial ArtsAre About to Hit the World Stage!

It's well-documented that martial arts and combat sports have existed in Africa for millennia. Perhaps the most famous evidence of this facet of human history are the 4,000-year-old tomb paintings of wrestlers and other martial artists at an Egyptian site called Beni Hasan.


Keep Reading Show less
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter