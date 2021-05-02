Sumo Wrestler Dies a Month After Tournament Injury

Hibikiryu Death
Japanese sumo wrestler Hibikiryu died at a Tokyo hospital Wednesday, a month after being injured and left unaided for a time following a match. Hibikiryu, whose real name is Mitsuki Amano, was a low-ranked wrestler competing at the March Grand Sumo Tournament when he was thrown and landed head first on the ground. He lay motionless, face down, as officials seemingly milled around and then had to wait several minutes before a stretcher arrived to take him from the arena.

The official cause of death was given as acute respiratory failure and it's so far unclear if it was directly related to Hibikiryu's injury. But the sport's governing body, the Japan Sumo Association, has faced several scandals in recent years and is now receiving severe criticism over a perceived failure to protect wrestlers.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Clifton's Corner: Bad Calls

I don't know how many times I have heard from a parent or a coach that a referee had somehow made a bad call and inexplicably cost their child 1st place.

What's even worse is that I myself have been one of those coaches questioning the referee's decision and I have been positive that I was right and they were wrong. That is not to say that judging errors don't happen, but to hear most parents or coaches tell it, their competitor was completely ripped off and the judges should be taken to the parking lot and run over a few dozen times.
ONE on TNT IV: Results and Highlights

ONE Championship concluded the epic ONE on TNT event series on Wednesday, April 28, with a six-bout showcase of its global talent roster.

Headlining ONE on TNT IV was a highly anticipated rematch for the ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship with a stacked card featuring some of the sport's most dynamic athletes leading up to the primetime bout.

Miss any of the action? Want to relive the night from "The Lion City?" Here is your recap of ONE on TNT IV from ONE's latest offering.

