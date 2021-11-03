LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Hermann Bayer - What do you really know about karate

Hermann Bayer
i.ytimg.com Obi Karate via Youtube
Karate has become a kind of shorthand for all martial arts in the mind of the general public, and so it is surprising how much we don't know about it. The new book Analysis of Genuine Karate - Misconceptions, Origins, Development, and True Purpose by Hermann Bayer, Ph.D. is a fascinating read and will open the reader's mind to a new way of looking at Karate. Dr. Bayer spoke with me recently and shared his inspiring and fascinating thoughts on the way Karate is taught, the application of technique, and martial arts as we age.

Introduction to Karate

In the early '80s, after learning that a friend had suffered a violent attack, Dr. Bayer began studying Karate to learn how to defend himself. After studying for some time, Dr. Bayer discovered that he may have been on the wrong path. "Way later, I realized that I didn't learn fighting at all. I learned Karate-Do, with its philosophical superstructure of Do, so health improvement, character development, and, of course, physical ability." Eventually, Dr. Bayer discovered traditional Okinawan Karate, found it very different, and made a change. "In a traditional Okinawan dojo, I experienced that I couldn't hold my own in any Kumite setting with folks who are familiar with traditional karate. I had to re-start and re-learn, and I think today that I'm closer to where I wanted to be in terms of fighting capabilities."

Sport Karate and Okinawan Karate

Is there much of a difference between Karate for sport and Karate for fighting? There is. Dr. Bayer explains, "As soon as you learned the moves, and you got the flow of the kata, you moved on to the next one, but you didn't learn what they call, bunkai: application of kata in practical self-defense situations. We didn't learn that in those days."

Some students may want to study the sport aspects, but if other students are seeking the fighting applications of Karate, then Dr. Bayer advocates the Okinawan systems. "The three Okinawan systems; Shorin Ryu, Goju Ryu, and Uechi Ryu, and they have sub-categories under each of these main families, they all teach Bunkai and application."

Even though he is an advocate of the Okinawan systems, Dr. Bayer stresses the necessity of how a student trains despite a particular system. "Martial art systems are like a language, and you can use different languages to express the same thing. Sometimes people ask what style do you train? It doesn't matter what style you train. If you train combat or fighting application, it doesn't matter what system. They all basically teach the same approach." And Dr. Bayer strongly advocates finding a good teacher. "The most important thing, I think, is that you train with a sensei who uses logic in the movement. Not some artificial dance-like moves, but practical applications based on logic and the physiology of the human body. The truth, unfortunately, is that not too many sensei have practical fighting experience, and you can see that."

In clarifying his position regarding the difference between sport Karate and fighting application, Dr. Bayer is careful to point out that he does not minimize a practitioner's choice, or the demands and dedication necessary to excel at sport Karate. "We saw outstanding performances in the Olympics. They are extremely capable athletes. I have the highest respect. It's just not fighting." Dr. Bayer sums up his position succinctly, "As soon as you imply rules into a fighting situation, it is a game."

Philosophy of Martial Arts 

The way a student studies martial arts will have a great impact on their experience and how martial arts will affect their life. Dr. Bayer has an interesting philosophy with important points to consider regarding achievement, such as belts, and the lifetime pursuit of a martial art career.

Belts are universally recognized as symbols of martial art achievement. The belt system in martial arts has been so popular that industries and businesses have begun adopting them. Although achieving belts can be a good way of gauging a student's progress, Dr. Bayer sees two distinct milestones during the journey, "In my view, the two belts of utmost importance are your first white belt showing that you begin to train and your first black belt indicating that you begin to understand."

Karate has been a lifelong pursuit for Dr. Bayer, and he shows no signs of letting up. At age 72, he regularly teaches and still competes. He has a very simple message for everyone as they age, "You don't have to stop by getting old." And although he is an advocate for Okinawan Karate, he encourages older students to seek whatever may interest them and keep them active. "It's never too late, just start. Look around there are dojos everywhere, close to you. Go to Tai Chi, go to Yoga, go to Karate." Sage advice from a great martial artist.

To buy Dr. Bayer's book, click here

World Championships Shake Up Black Belt Magazine Rankings

sport karate
WAKO World Championships
Photo Courtesy: WAKO Kickboxing

The last two weeks have seen two major world championships take place as the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) hosted their event in Italy and the World Karate Commission (WKC) settled their titles in Orlando, Florida. These tournaments allowed sport karate fans, and the Black Belt Magazine rankings committee, to see some of the best competitive martial artists from outside of North America put their skills on display. Keep reading to find out which freshly-crowned world champions have catapulted themselves into the ranks of the elite.

Elijah Everill Bailey Murphy

Photo Courtesy: Beyond the Battle Productions

The biggest leap in the rankings was made by Elijah Everill. The defending Irish Open open weight champion was previously unranked due to pandemic-related inactivity, but his performance at the WAKO world championships vaulted him to the number one position in the men's lightweight point sparring division. The pride of Great Britain defeated America's seemingly unstoppable Bailey Murphy via a convincing 10-point spread. Everill has now spread EVERY opponent he has faced in the last TWO world championships, an unprecedented feat.

Murphy's dominance of North American events, including several huge wins at the Diamond Nationals, helped him maintain the #2 spot behind Everill. Enrique "El Rey" Letona of Guatemala, fighting for Team USA, won a gold medal of his own at the WAKO world championships that secured him the #3 spot in the world. Per the committee, Murphy remains ahead of Letona due to head-to-head match ups and his domination of the North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) circuit.

Arturo Armendariz

Photo Courtesy: WAKO Guatemala

Letona was not the only Guatemalan-born competitor to leave with a world championship. In the weapons category, former National Black Belt League (NBL) standout Arturo Armendariz impressed the judges with his creative bo routine. A combination of difficult releases and fast manipulations earned him a perfect score from the judges that outdid Rashad "The Black Mamba" Eugene. Eugene won the overall grand championship for both traditional and creative/musical/extreme (CMX) weapons at the AmeriKick Internationals, and was ranked as the #3 men's weapons competitor in the world. Armendariz made his appearance on the Black Belt Magazine Rankings in that third place position as Eugene slid one spot into fourth. The top of that division remains in the hands of Diamond Nationals champion Alex Mancillas of Team Paul Mitchell at number one, and Battle of Atlanta champion Connor Chasteen of Team Infinity just behind him.

Olivia Rando

Photo Courtesy: WAKO USA

The women's forms and weapons rankings also experienced some movement after WAKO worlds. Olivia Rando of Top Ten Team USA made a strong return to sport karate competition and secured a win in the forms division that elevated her to #3 in the CMX forms rankings behind Team Paul Mitchell's dynamic duo of Haley Glass and Sammy Smith. The Paul Mitchell ladies also top the CMX weapons division, which gained a new contender as Mexico's Valeria Bolaños of Team NMAC won a world championship in the creative weapons division that landed her in the #4 spot in the rankings.

The women's division only gets more exciting as we shift our focus to point fighting, where a trio of performances caught the attention of the rankings committee. Evelyn Neyens lived up to her stellar reputation and defeated defending Irish Open open weight champion Dorina Szabó of Hungary to claim the -60 kilograms world title. Jodie Browne of Ireland took the gold in the -70 kilogram division, placing ahead of the previously-ranked Brianna Nurse who took home a bronze. In the -50 kilogram division, Marietta Galanomati of Greece won her staggering fourth consecutive WAKO world championship. These three championship performances equally impressed the committee, and all three athletes find themselves tied for the third spot in the Black Belt Magazine Rankings.

The first two spots are still held by Morgan Plowden and Ki'Tana Everett following their incredible clashes at the Diamond Nationals where Everett took the open weight crown and Plowden achieved revenge in the finals for the coveted ring. Plowden solidified her top ranking by winning a WKC world championship as well. The top five is completed by Jimena Janeiro of Team Revolution and Mouse Millner of Team Legend, who are the defending AmeriKick Internationals and Battle of Atlanta champions respectively.

El Java Abdul Qadir

Photo Courtesy: WAKO Kickboxing

That was not the end of the exciting action in the point fighting divisions. El-Java Abdul-Qadir of Top Ten Team USA recorded an impressive win in the -94 kilogram veteran division and is threatening for the top spot in Black Belt's senior (30+ years of age) point fighting division. For now, that division is owned by Team Legend's Yoskar Gamez who has been more active recently and just won a WKC world championship too. There is sure to be a mega-fight on the horizon between these two world class veterans of the sport.

Abdul-Qadir's teammate Troy Binns grabbed a solid win of his own in the -94 kilogram division for the younger adults. The win was enough for the committee to grant Binns his debut on the rankings in the #4 spot for the men's heavyweight point fighting category. The top of that division remains very strong with Diamond Nationals champion Avery Plowden on top, joined by the likes of Darren "Dee Stacks" Payne and Kameren Dawson.

The team fighting division was also shaken up at the WAKO World Championships. The United States fielded a team that featured Binns, as well as Team Straight Up's Bailey Murphy and Top Ten Team USA's Enrique Letona. The Americans were able to fend off the Everill-led United Kingdom team and met the Italians in the final. Team Italy scored in all of the right moments and pulled off a huge victory to become world champions. Team Straight Up remains in the #1 spot as the champions of the Diamond Nationals and Battle of Atlanta, and Top Ten Team USA holds on at #2 as the champions of the U.S. Open and AmeriKick Internationals. Team Italy currently sits at #3, but continued dominance of WAKO on their part could improve that ranking in the coming months.

The WKC World Championships introduced some new athletes to the junior point fighting divisions. Canadians Liam North and Maeve McColgan won the boys' and girls' titles in the 15-17 age group and are now included as featured athletes. The WKC results also culminated in a new name being added to the men's traditional forms rankings, where world champion Cameron Klos secured a tie for the #5 spot with Connor Chasteen of Team Infinity, who placed ahead of Klos at a few recent NASKA events.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to provide a subjective rankings system that takes all of these major sport karate leagues into account. The rankings committee hopes that this system will promote unity between the various leagues and athletes within the sport. As more European events resume coming out of the pandemic, the rankings are likely to adopt an increasingly international line-up as those athletes continue to excel. In the meantime, click here to view the complete Black Belt Magazine World Sport Karate Rankings.

