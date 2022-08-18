Liam Harrison 'You’re Going To Get Two Pitbulls Going At Each Other' At ONE on Prime Video 1
Liam Harrison put on one of the most memorable performances in Muay Thai history earlier in 2021, and it earned him a shot under the spotlight at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26.
Harrison will challenge Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship in the co-main event of ONE Championship’s debut on Prime Video.
The Brit has been zeroing in on his opponent and taking a deeper look into the legend’s tactics.
“Training is going well, we’ve set up a decent game plan, and we’re looking into his style a bit more in-depth. I’m happy with how it is all going. I feel sharp, I feel strong, and I’m just looking forward to putting on a show,” said Harrison.
The top contender for the bantamweight gold has been wrapping up his training in Thailand alongside some of the sport’s best athletes: Petchmankong, Superlek, and Saenchai.
And although Nong-O has ramped up the hype for the matchup, Harrison is letting the words speed through one ear and out of the other.
Harrison is focused on the in-Circle action, not the talk that comes before the bell ringing in the first round of his chance at greatness.
“I know how good he is. He knows how good I am. I know how dangerous he is. He knows how dangerous I am. There’s no need for it. Yeah, we both respect each other, and we’ll be friendly, but as soon as the bell goes, that’s it. It’s strictly business, the same as any other fight, really,” said Harrison.
“You can be friendly with someone outside the ring, and like he said, don’t mistake kindness for weakness and all that. But we both know what’s going to happen when the bell goes. You’re going to get two pitbulls going at each other. So yeah, I’m happy. He can write the stuff he wants. It doesn’t bother me.”
The Brit does not take offense to the talk. He still has great admiration for the champion, but the task at hand has Harrison ready for the moment.
He knows this is his chance to cement a legacy and influence the next generation of the United Kingdom’s Muay Thai talent. His career can reach new heights in just five more rounds.
“I will be friendly and pally-pally with him at the weigh-ins and the press conferences, but it won’t stop the fact that when the bell rings, we’re going to try and take each other’s head off,” said Harrison.
“It’s for show. I know it’s for show to get a bit of hype around it. It is what it is. When the first bell goes, that’s it. It’s game time. Let’s go. I’ll be looking into his eyes, he’ll be looking into my eyes, and it’ll be like two animals going at it with each other.”The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship battle takes place on Friday, August 26, at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5p.m. PT.
Liam Harrison Is The COMEBACK King 👑 "Hitman" Is Back In The GameBefore British superstar Liam Harrison challenges ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao on August 26, relive “Hitman’s” impressive ca...
- Got a Minute? Interval Training to Make the Most of Your Time ›
- ONE X Recap ›
- 5 Amazing KOs From ONE Championship In 2022 So Far - Black ... ›