Harrison Continues to Dominate PFL with 1st Round Win

judo
Kayla Harrison
nypost.com
Kayla Harrison inched closer to what may become the most lucrative free agency in mixed martial arts history with yet another ho-hum first round stoppage defeating Genah Fabian in the main event of PFL 8 Thursday night from Hollywood, Fla. Harrison quickly got a clinch against the taller striking specialist and, after throwing a few knees to the leg, took Fabian down with a trip landing in side control. She soon mounted and began raining punches down on Fabian who had no answer for the two-time Olympic judo gold medalist's ground game. As her opponent turned to her stomach, Harrison continued to pound her until the referee finally stopped the contest.

Harrison moves on to the finals of the women's lightweight tournament where she'll meet Taylor Guardado, who defeated Mariana Morais earlier in the night. The match-up will be the last of her PFL contract and, if she wins, Harrison will likely be a hot property sought after by both the UFC and Bellator. She recently indicated if the PFL wants to keep her they'll have to step up either financially or by bringing in a much better level of competition for her.

How a Forgotten Karate Pioneer Built a Budo Mecca

karate
Karate technique

History has a flow. Some characters are caught in the currents and carried along, while others fall into eddies and are soon forgotten.

Most karateka will recognize names like Funakoshi and Motobu. Far fewer know anything about Yasuhiro Konishi even though he was a pivotal figure in the early development of karate in Japan and its evolution as a budo.

Konishi, who lived from 1893 to 1983, began training in the muso ryu of jujitsu at age 6. Shortly thereafter, he joined the takeuchi ryu, another school of jujitsu. Seven years later, he began training in kendo. He attended Keio University and became the university club's kendo coach.

Konishi was utterly occupied by budo. One of the kendoka attending Keio, a man named Tsuneshige Arakaki, was from Okinawa, and at a party, he demonstrated a karate kata. Konishi was instantly intrigued. He began learning the art from Arakaki. After graduating, Konishi worked for a company for a short time, but in 1923, he opened his own dojo, called the Ryobu-Kan. There, he taught kendo and judo and continued to learn karate.

Keep Reading Show less

Clifton's Corner: Rules vs Technique in Competition

martial arts tournament
Sandra Sanchez
As I get ready to board a plane for the Amerikick Internationals I admit I am both nervous and excited to be going to a large tournament for the first time in almost two years. The nervousness comes from not only the new strains of Covid-19 and being around large groups of people, but also the fact that I haven't been able to judge at as many events over the last two years as normal. Fighters refer to it as ring rust, but its not just the competitors that have to shake it off but the officials too.
Keep Reading Show less

Sonny Chiba Dies From COVID-19

news
Sonny Chiba
dynaimage.cdn.cnn.com
Japanese martial arts film star Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba passed away Thursday from COVID-19 complications at the age of 82. Born Sadaho Maeda, Chiba was a gymnastics champion who began studying karate while a university student. A pupil of the late kyokushin founder, Mas Oyama, Chiba achieved a black belt under Oyama and went on to study several other martial arts. He began acting in the 1960s eventually starring in more than 100 films as he carved out a niche for himself with his own rough-hewn brand of action.
Keep Reading Show less