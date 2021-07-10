Team Paul Mitchell Picks Up Young Star Haley Glass

sport karate
Haley Glass

Team Paul Mitchell is the longest-running sponsored team in sport karate with over 33 years of excellence. Following an outstanding performance at the U.S. Open last weekend, they have added a new name to their storied history by picking up Haley Glass. Glass, who trains at Florida Sport Martial Arts Academy under William Canonizado, had a dominant career as a junior before moving into the adult division this season. In her adult debut at the Battle of Atlanta, Glass won both the women's forms and weapons overall grand championships in an impressive introduction to the women's division. Then, at the U.S. Open, Glass secured both women's ISKA titles for forms and weapons. Team Paul Mitchell is proud to have a winner and consummate professional like Glass, who joins Sammy Smith to give the team the strongest women's forms roster in the sport.

Watch Haley Glass in Action in the US Open ISKA Night of Champions:

ISKA World Martial Arts Championships | US Open LIVE STREAM | Black Belt TV

Mortal Kombat Digital Movie Sweepstakes!

entertainment
Mortal Kombat Digital Movie Sweepstakes!

MMA fighter Cole Young must train to unlock his true power and stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

Share AND Comment the name of your favorite Mortal Kombat character on this Facebook post to enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win a Mortal Kombat digital movie. Click to see more!

Press Release: 1 Out of 100 Film by Willie Johnson

entertainment
Bam Johnson Movie

Official Release: Willie "The BAM" Johnson, the seven-time Karate and Kung-Fu world champion and two-time All-American champion is introducing a new film. The film, entitled 1 Out of 100 is written by Mr. Johnson.

This new film stars Mr. Johnson's sons Marshieh Johnson and Zarion Johnson. Other world champion black belt complete martial artists, kids, and teens are featured in the film. A dynamic cast of talent tells this impactful story.

Bruce Lee Letters Detail Drug Use

news
Bruce Lee martial arts
The website bloodyelbow.com is reporting on a series of Bruce Lee's hand written letters, now up for auction, which show Lee was involved in serious drug use. The collection of more than 50 letters from Lee and his wife Linda to Robert Baker are available through Heritage Auctions, which has authenticated them.

Though it's been well-documented Lee used marijuana and hashish, the notes indicate the late martial arts film star was also regularly using cocaine, as well as LSD and other substances. The letters are part of a collection that belonged to Baker, long rumored to have been Lee's drug supplier. Baker, who died in 1993, was a jeet kune do student and appeared as the Russian villain "Petrov" in Lee's movie "Fist of Fury."

