Team Paul Mitchell Picks Up Young Star Haley Glass

Team Paul Mitchell is the longest-running sponsored team in sport karate with over 33 years of excellence. Following an outstanding performance at the U.S. Open last weekend, they have added a new name to their storied history by picking up Haley Glass. Glass, who trains at Florida Sport Martial Arts Academy under William Canonizado, had a dominant career as a junior before moving into the adult division this season. In her adult debut at the Battle of Atlanta, Glass won both the women's forms and weapons overall grand championships in an impressive introduction to the women's division. Then, at the U.S. Open, Glass secured both women's ISKA titles for forms and weapons. Team Paul Mitchell is proud to have a winner and consummate professional like Glass, who joins Sammy Smith to give the team the strongest women's forms roster in the sport.
Watch Haley Glass in Action in the US Open ISKA Night of Champions:
ISKA World Martial Arts Championships | US Open LIVE STREAM | Black Belt TV