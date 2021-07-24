Hakuho Wins Battle of Unbeatens to Claim 45th Sumo Title

In an epic final day match-up of unbeatens, sumo legend Hakuho defeated fellow Mongolian Terunofuji in an intense battle to claim a record 45th title at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament Sunday in Japan. Both wrestlers had entered the bout with perfect 14-0 marks, one of the rare occasions the finals of a Grand Sumo Tournament featured two competitors with perfect records.

Hakuho came out of the blocks with an immediate forearm to Terunofuji's face followed by a slapping attack. After a belt grip, he secured an overhook on Terunofuji's right arm and finally forced him to the ground with an armlock throw to earn the championship.

At 36, Hakuho is currently the only wrestler holding the title of "yokozuna," sumo's highest rank. He'd been the subject of retirement speculation prior to Nagoya having withdrawn from the last six tournaments due to injury. Terunofuji had already staged his own comeback story. After falling from the sport's upper echelons following knee surgery, he battled back to ozeki status, sumo's second highest rank, winning the last two tournaments. It's believed his 14-1 record at Nagoya may be enough to insure him a promotion to yokozuna.

THE FAST SAGA - From Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Shaw Brothers to Car Fu

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When The Fast and the Furious (2001) sped into the psyche's of illegal street racing enthusiasts, with a penchant for danger and the psychotic insanity of arrant automotive adventure, the brusque bearish, quasi-hero rebel, Dominic "Dom" Toretto was caustic yet salvationally portrayed with the power of a train using a Vin Diesel engine.

Internet Self Defense Rape Prevention

Have you ever been scammed or catfished online? One out of every two Americans have, including myself. More and more Americans are now using the internet to find love. There are so many online services and dating apps out there. An estimated forty million Americans are connecting online to meet someone new. You want to have some safety precautions in place and some self defense knowledge. Knowing simple steps for your safety when interacting with others online is self-protection. Dating apps do not conduct criminal background checks on users, so it is up to you to determine if you are comfortable meeting up with someone you met on social media.
Shaolin Temple– Cradle of Kung Fu (Wu Shu)

The temple or monastery of Shaolin was built, according to some old documents and legends, in 495 (497?) AD by the Chinese emperor Hsiao Vhena when an Indian monk called Bhadri (Batuo) arrived and started preaching Buddhism there. The old documents, as well as narratives, claim that building lasted for about twenty years.

The monastery is situated in the central China in a mountainous region, surrounded by forests at the foot of the mountain Shao Shi after which it got its name (Shao-mount, Lin- forest). It is near the village Song Shan, the town Zhengzhov and the city of Louynag in the province Henan, and surrounded by the mountain chain Wu-tai.

Next to the temple there are 220 pagodas, built from 8th (791AD) to 19th century(1803). The Chinese name for the temple is Pinyin Shaolin-si. It has been the sacred place of Zen Buddhism (the Buddhist temple – Mahayana Chan of Zen Buddhism) to the Chinese and newcomers from India.

