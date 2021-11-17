LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

World's Biggest BJJ Training Session Takes Place Despite Controversy

news
BJJ
Shutter Stock Miljan Zivkovic
Monday was the nation of Brazil's "Republic Day" and the United Arab Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation celebrated by setting a Guinness World Record for the biggest Brazilian jiu-jitsu training session in history with 2700 participants. Held simultaneously at 14 locations around the UAE, the epicenter of the record attempt was the Brazil pavilion at the World Expo 2020 Dubai. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was in attendance to show his support.

The event was not without controversy though as human rights groups have raised concerns about the World Expo glossing over what they've called the UAE's abusive human rights record. Bolsonaro, himself, has recently been accused by his own senate of "crimes against humanity" for his handling of Brazil's COVID-19 crisis.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Bruce Lee and Flexibility

bruce lee
Bruce Lee and Flexibility
Shutterstock.com / Aleksea

Stretching has a time and place. The research today indicates that stretching is not best for all sports. For instance, it shows that static stretching diminishes a muscles' springiness contributing to a decrease in your speed and explosiveness when running, sprinting, and jumping. On the other hand, Bruce Lee said that flexibility is essential for a martial artist. It is definitely required for kicking. With that being said, let's understand Bruce Lee's flexibility routine and his five important reasons it is essential to be a part of your routine

Keep Reading Show less

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part I: 1970-1975

entertainment
Bruce Lee Fists of Fury
s3.amazonaws.com Janus Films

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

The first kung fu film I saw was in 1973, Bruce Lee's The Big Boss (aka Fists of Fury; 1971). Since then, I've accumulated 950+ martial arts movies from the '70s from 20 countries mostly on Betamax. Rather than list them from worst of the best to the best of the best, I preferred to present the films by the year they were made. There's good chance you haven't seen them all, yet they're out there somewhere. Happy hunting!
Keep Reading Show less

Why is Bruce Lee Important?

bruce lee
Bruce Lee
static.mediapart.fr The Game of Death

As a child growing up in the 1970s, it was impossible not to be aware of Bruce Lee. Posters of a glistening and muscled Bruce Lee holding black nunchucks, and wearing an enigmatic expression, were prominent on bedroom walls of admirers everywhere. To my surprise, even John Travolta's Tony Manero had a poster of Bruce Lee in his bedroom in the hit movie Saturday Night Fever (1977).

Keep Reading Show less