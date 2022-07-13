Try this Supplement to Improve MMA Performance and Health

Everyone wants to know the best supplements to take to boost their MMA power, endurance, and performance. So naturally, caffeine seems to be the most popular substance. However, guarana has about four to six times more caffeine than coffee.
In addition, guarana is not just famous for its caffeine energy jolting effect. It has many other health benefits too!
Guarana
The Amazon rainforest in Brazil is the home of the plant Guarana. Indian tribes have been using these reddish/brown seeds for hundreds of years. The seeds are ground into a powder and can be mixed into a drink or put into capsules. For example, guarana is added to soda, which is very popular in Brazil and can be found
1. Reduces Fatigue
Caffeine is an active stimulant in guarana. Caffeine is a stimulant that affects both your mind and body. It stimulates neurotransmitters in your brain and nervous system. Also, it boosts the effects of your cardiovascular system by increasing blood flow.
2. Boost Brain Power
Studies show that guarana improves focus, memory, and alertness, all perfect for your martial arts training. Although physical performance is essential, martial arts requires you to maintain accuracy with your strikes; and always be prepared and ready on defense. So, staying focused and alert is critical. In addition, the mind and body need to function together- unlike other sports.
3. Helps to Lose Weight
Guarana is very effective in losing weight due to its high caffeine content. Many studies have found that caffeine boosts metabolism between 8-11 percent over a 12- hour period. Other studies have found that guarana decreases body fat. By speeding up your metabolism, you will burn more energy at rest.
4. High in Antioxidants
Guarana is a fruit containing various potent antioxidants- caffeine, tannins, saponins, and catechins. Tannins and catechins are some of the most powerful antioxidants that are also found in green tea and matcha. These antioxidants are excellent for fighting free radical formation and protect against chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.
5. Relieve Constipation
Caffeine is perfect. However, guarana is better. It has been used for constipation and to stop diarrhea. The caffeine helps to move the bowls for constipation, and the tannins in the guarana specifically help control diarrhea.
6. Great for Preventing Heart Disease
Research indicates that guarana reduces the risk of atherosclerosis in two ways. First, the antioxidants in guarana appear to support blood flow and prevent clotting. This helps to prevent stroke and heart attacks. Also, guarana assists in reducing the bad LDL cholesterol that is the main contributor to plaque build-up in your arteries.
7. Provides Pain Relief
South American tribes in the Amazons have used the caffeine-rich guarana plant to relieve pain for many years. Caffeine helps to block pain receptors.
You can buy guarana as a powder or in a capsule supplement. The suggested amount to use is between 50–75 milligrams for up to 4 weeks to receive guaranas' health benefits.
