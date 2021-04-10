FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

Love/Hate Relationships: MMA Opinion

mixed martial arts
GSP Gaethje

Can we admit we find it off-putting when someone struggles with being famous?

The mere mortals of us will probably as a rule be incredulous when we see people who get to do things people dream of and avoid real jobs. Especially when their gig gives them checks with lots of zeros on them. But some reflection might lead us to see fighting is probably not in the category of things that should illicit that kind of thinking. Does anyone in their right mind dream of stripping down to their skivvies and stepping into a cage to potentially be beat to pulp for a few thousand bucks? If you do, you may want to find an MMA gym near you.

If possible, take a minute and watch Johny Hendricks' top knockouts.

Alright, are you back? Now imagine you just watched that and have a bout agreement in front of you to fight him. Are we excited yet? Well, George St-Pierre had to do just that. Recently in an interview on the Complex Sports Podcast (promoting his acting role in the Marvel world) and then again on ESPN's Ariel Helwani Show (promoting his involvement in Karate Combat), GSP echoed his past statements that he was terrified to fight – hated it, in fact. Seemed as though to him it was tantamount to what people might think of as akin to the worst fears of all. Apparently, the top fear in that discussion is public speaking, but now we have to add to that terrifying oral book report; punches, kicks, blood, loss, shame, and so on. Now is that time where we take a breath and consider both of these things together, viz. Big Rigg demolishing people into piles of rubble and his future opponent saying he does not like fighting. Put a pin in this thought for a bit though, if you would.

In very stark contrast to what seems to be a very sensible attitude toward unarmed combat is the attitude of a man named Justin Gaethje. A man who was bothered before his fight with an equally terrifying foe as Hendricks albeit a weight class lower. Ask anyone in whatever weight class Edson Barboza might be about him and it is a guarantee there won't be a lot of hands raised eager to oppose him. Well, there is Paul Felder who wanted more rounds with the machine-like striker, but back to Gaethje. Was Justin bothered by fear like GSP? No, he was bothered he was not nervous enough and postulated in his post-fight interview as to why. This after having just knocked Edson literally stiff and of course exercising one of the most terrifying moves in MMA – the dreaded back flip off of the cage in victory. What was the issue at hand? He told us: "I just love this way too much?"

Justin Gaethje

cdn.i-scmp.com

Alright, let us now put this word problem together. Two of the most successful MMA fighters of all time seem to have exact opposite sentiments for the sport they very much conquered (or nearly in Justin's case having missed the belt in a loss to undefeated GOAT candidate, Khabib Nurmagomedov). Does it bother the fan who hears GSP say he did not love fighting? Do we expect him to be like contender Gaethje and love it too much? Or is it possible we should ask, why in the world should anyone love something enough to be locked in a blender with Edson Barboza? Who in their right mind would watch Hendricks fell Martin Kampmann like a tree and say, "Count me in"?

Cilantro. That is something we civilians can relate to in life where people seem to either love or hate it. And while some may act like it is as bad as being knocked unconscious, it just isn't. There is so much at stake in an MMA fight (or career full of them). A look at those ominous words of Nick Diaz speaking to the regret of leading his younger brother Nathan into fighting will (or should) give every fan pause. The thoughtful fan knows there are fighters who love it and we can indeed appreciate that. Even marvel at it. But when someone speaks to how tough it is or even as GSP or Diaz have, they are not a pop-star who have been spoon-fed mounds of Scrooge McDuck money to do something relatively easy. If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life – GSP worked hard for his money.

Related Articles Around the Web
Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

ONE on TNT I - Moraes Takes Down Mighty Mouse

mixed martial arts
Adriano Moraes
Yahoo Sports

ONE Championship kick-started their exciting month on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The long-awaited meeting between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson took center stage and had a shocking conclusion.

Five other bouts helped fill out ONE's primetime debut in the United States.

Need a recap of what went down at ONE on TNT I? Here is what you missed from the latest edition of ONE Championship action.

Keep Reading Show less
FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Looking to get started in martial arts?
Check out our school finder to find a school near you and get started today!

Is Now the Time for a Hero Like Billy Jack?

entertainment
Billy Jack
static01.nyt.com

The 1970s are awash in classic martial art films, but the most unique of them all has to be Billy Jack.

While most screen action heroes were fighting drug cartels, rival martial art schools, avenging a master's death or proving they can be the best in the ring, Billy Jack was fighting the system and the entrenched attitudes and prejudices people formed over generations. Written, directed, and starring Tom Laughlin, Billy Jack is the story of a lone warrior with a dark past seeking enlightenment but unable to turn away from the injustice he witnesses against Native Americans both by townspeople, business, and the law.

Keep Reading Show less
Sign up for our weekly newsletter!
Stay up to date in the martial arts community with news from around the world, techniques of all styles and all around guiding you in your martial arts journey