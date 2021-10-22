Undefeated Heavyweights Grishenko, Joynson Clash At ONE NextGen
Undefeated heavyweights will take center stage when ONE Championship brings ONE: NextGen to the masses on Friday, October 29.
Kirill Grishenko and Dustin Joynson will meet inside the Circle to see who can continue their streak and hand the other their first professional loss.
Joynson will be making his ONE debut in Singapore. The 6-0 pro has a well-rounded game, but it has been his stand-up that has shined thus far in his career. The Canadian has four of his six opponents to date, and a finish in his ONE debut would be a huge way to kickstart his journey in ONE.
Grishenko is a finisher. He has a perfect 100% finishing rate during his career. The Belarusian made his ONE debut back in April against "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane and got the finish at the end of the second round.
With both men holding undefeated professional records, this match has huge implications in the heavyweight division.
2021 has been a massive year for the division, with a new champion being crowned, Arjan Bhullar, and new contenders hitting the stage. Kang Ji Won and Anatoly Malykhin burst onto the scene with huge wins and are now sitting at the top of the list and awaiting their title bids.
The winner of this match could join them in the hunt.
Grishenko and Joynson will get a chance to show the world what they can do, and one man will exit the Circle in prime position for a title run in 2020. Huge stakes make this exciting heavyweight clash a can't-miss matchup.
ONE: NextGen airs across Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, October 29, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.
The SHOCKING ENDING To "Reug Reug" vs. Kirill Grishenko
