Greg Jackson Considers Run for Congress

Greg Jackson Congress
The news website Axios is reporting that renowned mixed martial arts trainer, Greg Jackson, is thinking about a run for Congress. The co-owner of the Jackson-Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque, N.M., Jackson is considering running as an independent for the seat being vacated by New Mexico congresswoman Deb Haaland.

Haaland was recently nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be his Secretary of the Interior, meaning a special election will be held to fill her vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Jackson, who has trained a host of MMA luminaries including UFC champions Jon Jones and Holly Holm, has mentioned criminal justice reform - including the instruction of MMA to law enforcement officers to avoid the use of deadly force - and early childcare programs as issues he's committed to.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

Demetrious Johnson
Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

Beauty of Branding: Keep Merchandise Sales In-House!

All martial arts school owners should make the most out of selling merchandise to their students.

To do that effectively, you need to have a school merchandise program in place, one that's designed to steer customers away from acquiring their gear elsewhere. The program should include an official equipment policy, the creation of branded merchandise (uniforms, sparring pads, gear bags, etc.) and an enforcement policy.

I know — you don't like to think of your students as customers. That's understandable. What you do is a higher calling. You teach a way of life. It's a noble ambition that precludes you from looking at your students as parts of an income stream. I'm the same. We have to get past all that if we want to stay in business and continue to change lives.

10 Years of Travel, Part 1

Black Belt debuted this Destinations column in 2010, and during the decade that followed, I've taken readers to a series of exotic locales, including Borneo, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar (formerly Burma), Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. These journeys have led me to a number of conclusions about the state of the martial arts around the world.

Bruce lee once said, "i do not believe in styles." He went on to explain that because we all have two arms and two legs, the techniques that are available to us and that are effective against human opponents are basically the same. For this reason, the styles we see in different countries do not necessarily exist because they are superior in a fight; they exist because they are expressions of culture.

ONE: Collision Course II Card Announced

Featherweight contenders Jamal "Kherow" Yusupov and Sama "AK47" Sana will be part of your Christmas morning when ONE Championship closes out their 2020 campaign with their final event, ONE: Collision Course II.

The event, which has been previously recorded, emanates from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 25.

The #2-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender, Yusupov, welcomes #4-ranked Sana in a huge ONE Super Series battle. Both men will try to make an emphatic statement to inch closer to a title shot in 2020.

