Green Hornet "Kato" Mini-Bust to Be Released!

bruce lee
Photos Courtesy of Diamond Select Toys

An announcement from Diamond Select Toys points to the coming release of a mini-bust of The Green Hornet’s sidekick "Kato," played by Bruce Lee from 1966 to 1967.

The mini-bust stands approximately 6 inches tall. The 1/7-scale bust is based on Bruce Lee’s appearance in the series. It sits atop a detailed pedestal base. Production is limited to 3,000 pieces.

It comes packaged with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Jean St. Jean, it has a suggested retail price of $59.99.

A summer release is planned, but preorders will begin on January 21, 2022. For more information, visit Diamond Select Toys.

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less

