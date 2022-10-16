Grasso Decisions Araujo at UFC Fight Night
October 16 | 2022
Alexa Grasso captured a unanimous decision over Viviane Araujo in an uneventful women's flyweight main event Saturday at UFC Fight Night 212 in Las Vegas. Coming in riding a 3 fight win streak and hoping a victory would propel her to a title shot, Grasso moved and pumped out a stiff left jab through most of the fight, occasionally opening up with some combinations that continually gave her a small edge on the scorecards.
Neither woman had ever gone past the third round before and both looked as if they were cautious about expending too much energy at any point in the bout. Araujo's best moments came in the second when she got a takedown and instantly passed Grasso's guard. She controlled Grasso for a couple of minutes but never opened up to dole out significant punishment or threaten a submission.
In the end, Grasso's boxing claimed the day carrying the fight 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46 on the scorecards.
