Penn State Wins NCAA Wrestling Championships

Penn State Wrestling
Penn State University cruised to the NCAA Wrestling Championship team title Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. The Nittany Lions won by a 55 point margin in the standings over second place Iowa.

Penn State was led by Carter Starocci, who captured his third individual national championship by pin over Mikey Labriola at 174 lbs., and Aaron Brooks, who won the 184 lb. class on points over Parker Keckeisen for his third individual national title. Other standouts included Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis, who became only the fifth wrestler in history win four national championships by nabbing the 149 lb. division, and Cornell’s Vito Arujau, who earned both the 133 lb. crown and the tournament's outstanding wrestler award.

The upset of the tournament came in the semi-finals when three-time national champion Spencer Lee saw his 58-match win streak snapped by Matt Ramos on a last minute pin. Lee's mother, Cathy, a former U.S. Olympic alternate for judo, was caught by ESPN's cameras smashing her glasses in frustration.

