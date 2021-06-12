Can Coffee Help Your Jiu-Jitsu?

brazilian jiu jitsu
Coffee

When you think of the name Gracie, likely the most famous family in martial arts, you probably don't also think of coffee, but that may be changing.

When you think of the name Gracie, likely the most famous family in martial arts, you probably don't also think of coffee, but that may be changing. Bean2Bean coffee company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania recently put the finishing touches on their newest product: Gracie Grounds.

The same family name that has become synonymous with armbars, triangles, and chokes may soon similarly be equated with your morning cup of rich-flavored liquid energy used to start your day of training.

So why Gracie coffee? Who is Bean2Bean? Will this help my Jiu-Jitsu? For the answers to these questions and more, read on.

Bean2Bean is a family business that was started by Obel Hernandez Sr. in 2013. Recently, I spoke to Obel Hernandez Jr. Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, and Olivia DiToro Director of Media to find out the answers to all of the above questions.

Coffee 101

There are many coffee companies. Aren't they all the same? Not really. Bean2Bean has a unique edge, aside from the Gracies, in the form of their founder, Obel Hernandez Sr. When it comes to coffee, Obel Sr. literally sets the bar for just about everyone else. Obel Jr. explains, "He's certified by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to grade coffee. He's one of forty people in the world that have that licensing and the only one in the state of Pennsylvania."

What is grading coffee? It is what it sounds like, Obel Jr. instructs, "People send him (Obel Sr.) coffee, to his division, which is called ICE, Intercontinental Exchange, and get it graded. These people have bought coffee in the futures market, or have coffee they are sitting on, and it is sent to his department to be approved or fail. If it is approved, they can command market value or higher for it. If not, they can't." He breaks it down further, "It's kind of like a Beckett's grading system. They look at the beans before they're roasted, in the green state, for any defects. If there are more than eight defects, it's kicked out."

Having such an authority in-house is great for Bean2Bean. Olivia DiToro expounds, "Our quality of beans is so much higher because we have not only someone that cares and understands the quality of the beans, but also is certified to do so professionally for the entire world."

Gracie Grounds

The coffee/Jiu-Jitsu connection makes a lot of sense once you realize that Brazil exports more coffee than any other country. With Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu having flourished and become a popular martial art in America, now is the time, and the next logical step, for the Gracies to make famous another Brazilian export. DiToro tells, "People are loving Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and so they're thrilled and excited to be able to bring coffee into the mix and share that part of Brazilian culture with America as well."

Having the name Gracie on a bag of coffee is not just a branding exercise. A great deal of thought and effort has gone into making the product the best it can be and representative of Brazil and their most famous family. Obel Jr. laid out the process, "We had a sit-down with Daniel (Gracie). Kind of introduced ourselves so he could learn who we are as a business and a family and learn about him and Jiu-Jitsu and the Gracies, where they came from in Brazil. With that knowledge, my dad thought that he wanted to do a blend of natural Brazilian coffee and washed Brazilian coffee." Additionally, Obel Jr. clarified that the Gracie Grounds are a single-origin coffee, meaning, "All of the coffee in the bag comes from one country."

While Bean2Bean has partnered with other organizations from time to time, Gracie Grounds will be around for a while, DiToro affirms, "This project has meant a lot to us, so we will keep it around for the foreseeable future."

So, will coffee improve your Jiu-Jitsu? I'm not sure. However, if the Gracies are drinking it, I would definitely give it a try.

Gracie Grounds — Bean2Bean

Gracie Grounds

www.bean2bean.com

Product Description: Jiu-Jitsu and coffee go hand-in-hand when it comes to Brazilian culture. Two of the most influential exports of the country come together as one in this collaborative roast. We've partnered with Daniel Gracie and the Gracie Family Academies to share Brazilian culture with you.

Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Judo Blog: Thoughts About High Rank Promotions

judo
Judo Master Belt
EffectiveJudo.com

David Matsumoto, Ph.D., 8th Degree Black Belt recently wrote this article which I think is profound. I asked him if it was ok if I use verbatim in one of my Blogs. which he graciously agreed to. Thank you David for allowing me to share you wisdom. David is a Director at Humintell which is a cutting-edge research and training company that specializes in leveraging the science of reading people, body language, and nonverbal behavior to facilitate interviewing, deception detection, negotiation, threat assessment, social influence, and cross-cultural competence.

Keep Reading Show less

Casse, Agbegnenou Claim Gold on Day 4 of World Judo Championships

judo
Matthias Casse
t2.ldh.be

Matthias Casse became the first Belgian man to ever win a gold medal at the World Judo Championships Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary. Casse had to go into "golden score" time, judo's version of sudden death overtime, against Georgian Tato Grigalashvili after a scoreless regulation period in the 81 kg finals. But when Grigalashvili moved in to attack, Casse countered him with a changing hip throw lifting his opponent off the ground and taking him over for the point and the championship.

On the women's side France's Clarisse Agbegnenou cruised to a fifth world title with an outstanding mix of standing throws and groundwork. In the 63 kg finals she moved from an attempted leg reap into a version of an arm wraparound throw to take down Slovenia's Andreja Leski and then control her on the mat for a hold down to secure the win.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web