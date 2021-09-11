The Gracie Jujitsu Diet

fitness
Gregor Gracie
www.attacktheback.com
Not many martial arts styles, methods, or forms come with a patented nutritional program to maximize a fighter's health and performance. Gracie jujitsu is not only a form of fighting; it is a lifestyle that fuses the mind, body, spirit, and nutrition to develop the best possible person and fighter.

Carlos Gracie knew balance was crucial not just physically but mentally, emotionally, and nutritionally. He knew that what happened in life outside the dojo affected your jujitsu in the dojo. And that any imbalance leads to poor performance and an unhealthy life. If you read some of Sr, Gracie's quotes, you will grasp the idea much better. For example, Carlos said, "Apply the largest amount of your time on self-improvement and not time criticizing others. Hold a good opinion about yourself and communicate that to the world, but not through dissonant words but through good works. There is no losing in jujitsu – you either win or you learn."

However, one of the most significant things about Gracie jujitsu, in particular, is the Gracie Diet developed by Sr. Carlos Gracie. The diet's central concept revolves around balance. The sole primary purpose is to maintain the pH balance of your meals as neutral as possible. This is essential for proper assimilation and digestion of nutrients. And to do this, each meal must have a combination of balanced nutrients from different types of food to optimize energy and live well. Furthermore, the food you eat cannot poison your body.

How It Works

First, you must choose your meals and what to eat. For example, if you are going to eat fruit, you need to eat enough fruit until your next meal. Three hours is the minimum and five is the maximum time before you can eat again. The concept of time is essential for your body to fully digest the meal before the next to prevent combining foods. For example, if you eat a starch for lunch and you are hungry in one hour, and you eat acidic fruit, according to the diet, this is not healthy. You can only eat when your stomach is emptied.

Gracie Diet Menu

The menu is from https://graciebarra.com/eating-well-2/gracie-diet/

Group A- Vegetables and Greens / Meats and Seafood / Fats and Oily Foods

Group A can be combined with each other and only with one from Group B.

Vegetables and Greens

Arugula, asparagus, basil, bay leaves, red beets, bell peppers, broccoli, brussel sprouts, butternut squash, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, fresh corn, cucumbers, eggplant, beans, garlic, ginger, kale, leeks, lettuce, mushrooms, okra, onions, oregano, parsley, fresh peas, hearts of palm, pumpkin, radish, red cabbage, cabbage, spinach, soy, turnips, sweet tomatoes, and watercress.

Fats and Oily Foods

Avocados, almonds, butter, Brazilian nuts, cashews, dried coconut, all fats in general, melted cheese, all nuts in general, olives, olive oil, peanut, pine nuts, sesame seeds, and wheat germ.

Meats and Seafood

Chicken, crab, crawfish, eggs, fish, fish eggs, lobster, mussels, octopus, oysters, red meat, shellfish, shrimp, and squid.

Group B- Starches

Do not combine starches with each other.

Starch Foods

Barley, breadfruit, cereals, chestnuts, corn flour, beans, dry corn, dry soy, lentils, oats, potatoes, quinoa, rice, rye, sweet potatoes, wheat, and yams.

Group C- Sweet fruits and Foods and Fresh and Creamy Cheeses

You can combine any foods in Group C with each other and only with one from Group B. The Group B food must not have fat like butter and oil to be combined with Group C.


Sweet Fruit and Food- Fresh and Creamy Cheeses

Red apples, acai, dried bananas, fresh cheese, coconuts, cottage cheese, cream cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, dates, figs, sweet grapes, guava, honey, melons, papaya, pears, persimmons, prunes, raisins, cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, sugar cane, syrup or juice with sugars, watermelon, all sweet fresh fruits, teas, peel of orange or lemon, black tea, mate tea, cider, chamomile, and various herbs.

Group D- Acidic Fruits 

Do not combine these foods with any other groups or foods.

Acidic Foods

Green apples, apricots, blackberries, blueberries, cherries, cider, currents, grapes, grapefruit, kiwis, lemons, lime, mangoes, oranges, peaches, pears, pineapples, plums, pomegranate, raspberry, strawberries, tangerines, tomatoes, or any acidic fruit.

Group E- Bananas 

You can combine bananas with red apples, fresh cheese, fresh cream, fresh figs, sweet grapes, melons, milk, papaya, pears, plums, watermelon, and all fresh sweet fruits.

Do not combine bananas with avocados, butter, dry fruits, honey, olive oil, oily fruits, sugar in general, sugar cane, oil or any fat, and none of groups A and B.

Group F- Milk 

You can combine milk with bananas, breadfruit, cooked yolk, artificial sweeteners, all of Group B, milk derivatives except curdled milk, kefir, yogurt, and other curded dairy products, which should be eaten alone.

Do not combine milk with avocados, egg whites, fruits, meats, oils, fats, oily fruits, olives, sugar in general, or anything in group A.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Joshua Pacio and Yosuke Saruta Collide In Trilogy Bout At ONE Revolution

one championship
Pacio and Saruta
img.bleacherreport.net
ONE Championship Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio will be back inside the Circle on Friday, September 24, opposite rival Yosuke "The Ninja" Saruta to finish their trilogy at ONE: Revolution.
Keep Reading Show less

Judo Blog: Jeremy Glick - Hero of Flight #93

judo blog
9/11
27mi124bz6zg1hqy6n192jkb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com


Let's Roll - By Neil Young 2001

I know I said I love you
I know you know it's true
I've got to put the phone down
And do what we got to do
One's standing in the aisleway
Two more at the door
We've got to get inside there
Before they kill

Time is running out, let's roll

No time for indecision
We've got to make a move
I hope that we're forgiven
For what we got to
How this all got started
I'll never understand
I hope someone can fly this thing
And get us back to land

Time is running out, let's roll

No one has the answer
But one thing is true
You've got to turn on evil
When it's coming after you
You've got to face it down
And when it tries to hide
You've got to go in after it
And never be denied
Time is running out, let's roll

Let's roll for freedom
Let's roll for love
We're going after Satan
On the wings of a dove
Let's roll for justice
Let's roll for truth
Let's not let our children
Grow up fearful in their youth

Time is running out, let's roll

9/11

20 years ago tomorrow is the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

Four commercial passenger jetliners were commandeered by terrorists to be crashed into prime targets. Three succeeded with their deadly mission. The one that was aborted was Flight 93. It was diverted from its target in Washington DC to an empty field Shanksville Pennsylvania.

Those brave passengers decided amongst themselves to fight back after connecting with their loved ones via cell phones and learning of their fate. Todd Beamer's last words of Let's Roll became their rally cry.

A member of this rebellion was none other than Collegiate Judo Champ, Jeremy Glick. He was on a business trip taking to his wife Lyz who was home with their newborn daughter, Emerson. Glick was a student of Ogasawara Sensei and well trained to step into action. After saying goodbye to his wife he help lead the effort putting his judo skills to good use.

Their heroic final act Is the primary reason today we can fly with some assurance other terrorists were given a message that day; that the usefulness of this tactic had already expired.

When I visited the Shanksville memorial which is only a few hours away from my hometown of Pittsburgh, it was still and it was still rough from back in 2007. The formal national memorial was still some years away from being completed. It was after this initial stop to pay tribute to these brave passengers that I conceive of the idea seeing to it that Jeremy Glick got promoted to the 10th degree black belt, our highest rank.

The details of the presentation we're covered by several newspapers and carried on national TV. It was good to see the belt I got to tie on Emerson, Jeremy's daughter was on permanent display in the national memorial when I visited there in 2013.

Jeremy was a Jewish kid who did judo growing up had a nice family, a successful career in sales, a wife and daughter plus loved pugs! I wondered to myself if faced with the same situation would I have been able to do the same thing? This is a good question for all judoka to ponder as we fulfill the mission of Jigoro Kano to build a better society for the mutual welfare and benefit of all.

Thank you Jeremy Glick and all the brave passengers who lost their lives that fateful day. Please take a moment of silence and think about them tomorrow.

Jeremy Glick
jeremey glick
Presentation

From the 2008 presentation

Jeremey Click Memorial
Jeremy Glick
memorial

From the permanent memorial

I'm always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

Gary Goltz
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Dietmar Lorenz 1950-2021

news
Dietmar Lorenz
78884ca60822a34fb0e6-082b8fd5551e97bc65e327988b444396.ssl.cf3.rackcdn.com
Olympic gold medalist judoka Dietmar Lorenz passed away Wednesday at the age of 70. Born in Schleiz, in what was then East Germany, Lorenz started judo training in Berlin at the age of 16. He went on to compete internationally for the German Democratic Republic winning individual titles at the European Judo Championships three times.
Keep Reading Show less