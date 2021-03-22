ONE Championship Signs 3x ADCC World Champion Gordon Ryan
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced on Monday that three-time ADCC World Champion Gordon Ryan has signed with the Asian-based martial arts organization.
Via a tweet, Sityodtong wrote Ryan would be competing in both submission grappling and mixed martial arts competitions for Asia's largest sports media property.
BREAKING NEWS: Gordon Ryan has signed with ONE Championship for both mixed martial arts and submission grappling!— Chatri Sityodtong (@Chatri Sityodtong)1616420749.0
In addition to his ADCC accolades, Ryan is a IBJJF no-gi champion and has won the Eddie Bravo Invitational on four occasions.
Ryan is currently enjoying a more than two-year unbeaten streak with more than 40 victories. He holds wins over notable names such as Josh Barnett, Aleksei Oleinik, Yuri Simões, Rousimar Palhares, Gabriel Gonzaga, and even his own coach, Garry Tonon.
The signing marks one of the most significant signings in all of 2021 and will make his debut one of the most anticipated around the world. The expectation of his move into mixed martial arts has been speculated on for some time, and now the definitive answer has arrived.
Brandon Vera, the reigning ONE Heavyweight World Champion, has seen an influx of elite heavyweight talent join the ONE ranks over the last year. Ryan can now be added to that list as the division becomes of the sports most interesting with a dynamic roster of finishers.
As ONE prepares for their primetime ONE on TNT event series, the signing of Ryan adds more fuel to their fire that has been burning brightly in 2021.
No debut has been set for Ryan, and he is expected to compete in the heavyweight division.
