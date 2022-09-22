LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Gordon Ryan Wows at ADCC World Championships

jiu jitsu
Gordon Ryan
Image via @choke_lab Instagram
Gordon Ryan etched his profile on the Mount Rushmore of all-time great grapplers Sunday at the ADCC World Championships in Las Vegas. After capturing a stacked 99+ kg division winning three out of four matches by submission, Ryan turned around and ran a clinic in the superfight dominating defending champion Andre Galvao. Ryan systematically passed Galvao's guard, moved from mount, to back mount, then body triangled the champion, finally trapping one of his arms beneath his legs and locking in a choke for the submission.

The rest of the tournament saw a mixture of veterans and newcomers winning titles. At 66 kg Diogo Reis defeated Gabriel Sousa 3-0 in the finals. Nineteen-year-old Kade Ruotolo became the youngest ever ADCC champion at 77 kg beating Mica Galvao by heel hook. Giancarlo Bodoni won by choke over Lucas Barbosa at 88 kg. At 99 kg Kaynan Duarte beat Craig Jones 12-0 to take the title.

The women's 60 kg class saw Ffion Davies defeat Brianna Ste-marie by a 10-0 margin. Amy Campo captured the ladies 60+ kg category scoring a rear mount with just 30 seconds left to beat Rafaela Guedes 3-2. And after losing to Nicholas Meregali at 99 kg, Yuri Simoes came back to beat Meragali on penalty points in the open weight finals earning a crack at Ryan's superfight crown in the next ADCC championships.

