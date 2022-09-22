Gordon Ryan Wows at ADCC World Championships
The rest of the tournament saw a mixture of veterans and newcomers winning titles. At 66 kg Diogo Reis defeated Gabriel Sousa 3-0 in the finals. Nineteen-year-old Kade Ruotolo became the youngest ever ADCC champion at 77 kg beating Mica Galvao by heel hook. Giancarlo Bodoni won by choke over Lucas Barbosa at 88 kg. At 99 kg Kaynan Duarte beat Craig Jones 12-0 to take the title.
The women's 60 kg class saw Ffion Davies defeat Brianna Ste-marie by a 10-0 margin. Amy Campo captured the ladies 60+ kg category scoring a rear mount with just 30 seconds left to beat Rafaela Guedes 3-2. And after losing to Nicholas Meregali at 99 kg, Yuri Simoes came back to beat Meragali on penalty points in the open weight finals earning a crack at Ryan's superfight crown in the next ADCC championships.
- The Rise of Professional Jiu-Jitsu - Black Belt Magazine ›
- BJJ Legend Andre Galvao Signs With ONE - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Black Belt Previews the ADCC World Championship - Black Belt ... ›
- Black Belt Previews the ADCC World Championship - Black Belt ... ›