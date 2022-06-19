Glory Kickboxing Terminates Contracts of All Russian Fighters

Glory Kickboxing
The Glory Kickboxing promotion announced via Twitter on Friday that it is terminating the contracts of all it's Russian competitors. The company said obstacles arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including travel bans, safety concerns, unwilling opponents and payment blockages due to financial sanctions have made it impossible to arrange bouts for Russian fighters.
While condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Glory was quick to point out the invasion was not the fault of the Russian kickboxers. Among those being released is the organization's reigning light heavyweight champion, Artem Vakhitov. Glory also announced a new light heavyweight champion would be crowned at their August 20th event in Germany where Luis Tavares and Sergej Maslobojev will square off for the now vacant title.
