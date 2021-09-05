Wrzosek Wins Wild One Over Hari in Glory 78

Wrzosek
Glory kickboxing returned to the scene Saturday with a wild main event as Poland's Arkadiusz Wrzosek pulled off a miracle head kick knockout of Badr Hari in the 2nd round of their heavyweight contest from the Netherlands. Long a top fighter in the heavyweight ranks, Hari came out winging power shots from the start slipping to the canvas in the opening seconds after missing with a haymaker right hand.

Undeterred, he dropped Wrzosek twice in the first round with body punches, then followed up in the second with a hard roundhouse kick that had Wrzosek down again. The Polish fighter rose shaking his right arm as if it was injured and looked on the verge of being stopped. But as Hari moved in for the kill, Wrzosek threw up a last ditch roundhouse kick that caught Hari high on the head and felled him. Hari was unable to beat the count as Wrzosek pulled off the incredible comeback win.

The co-main event saw Alex Pereira, drop his light heavyweight title in a decision to Artem Vakhitov in Pereira's last fight for the Glory promotion. He's expected to move to mixed martial arts and sign with the UFC.

Five Tips to Dramatically Improve Your Martial Art Training

Have you heard of The Penny Challenge?

It's a financial plan to build your budget; on the first day, you simply deposit a single penny in a savings jar and each subsequent day, you add one cent to the amount you deposited the day before. In other words, day two is when you put in two pennies and day three is when you put in three more.

If you did this for a year, the last day of the challenge would only involve putting $3.65 in the savings jar. But, inside the jar itself, you would have saved nearly $700 ($667.95 to be exact)!

The lesson: kids don't just have to sell lemonade or mow lawns in order to stash away some moolah.

Well that, and also you could learn that the smallest actions we take can have enormous rewards when consistency is kept.

This is especially true for a lifelong journey such as martial arts training. There are numerous small tasks we can take as martial artists that affect how we perform and excellence is often found in simple habitual attention to these nuances.

Let's look at a list of five actions we can consistently take which will transform your abilities and skills!

Develop Your Martial Arts Strength, Speed, and Power with these Three Training Methods

Martial arts require diversified training. You can't just train explosive fast movements all the time. For example, jiu-jitsu and karate are not like sprinting. Sprinting is an explosive sport, whereas martial arts uses explosive techniques. Martial arts require you to develop them all, slow and fast-twitch muscle fibers and your aerobic and anaerobic system. Try these training programs to develop all the different muscle fibers and systems.
Brunson Submits Till At UFC Fight Night

In a classic striker vs. wrestler match-up at UFC Fight Night 191 from Las Vegas, the wrestler prevailed as American Derek Brunson submitted England's Darren Till in the third round of their main event contest. Till started well scoring some hard punches in the first minute of the fight. But Brunson quickly shot in on a double leg takedown bringing Till to the mat where he controlled him landing punishing blows for much of the round.
