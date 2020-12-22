Adegbuyi stops Hari as Glory Kickboxing Returns

mixed martial arts
Benjamin Adegbuyi
Glory Kickboxing returned to action Saturday night for the first time since the company filed for bankruptcy in May with Benjamin Adegbuyi defeating Badr Hari in a battle of top heavyweight contenders. Held in the Netherlands, the Glory 76 main event saw Adegbuyi suffer a knockdown in the 2nd round from Hari's thudding punches, only to come out and rock his opponent in the third with a southpaw right hook before switching back to an orthodox stance and landing a crushing lead left on Hari's nose. Hari, bleeding profusely from the nose, eventually went down but beat the referee's count. He was soon turning his back to Adegbuyi though and dropping to the canvas unable to continue.

The co-main event saw welterweight champion Cédric Doumbé stop challenger Karim Ghajji in the third round to defend his title.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

What Karate Students Should Know About the Japanese Sword

karate
What does a karateka need to know about the Japanese sword? Well, nothing really.

Karate's roots are not in feudal Japan, where the katana was ubiquitous. Yes, there were plenty of swords in old Okinawa, but as an art directed mostly at unarmed combat, karate emphasizes movements and strategies that are, in many ways, incompatible with those used to make the sword an effective weapon.

It's odd and sometimes unnerving to watch karate demonstrations given by sword "experts." Assuming that a person can use a sword just because he or she has experience in karate is like assuming that because your basketball skills are excellent, you'll be a good lacrosse player — they're both sports that use a ball, after all.

Release Date Announced for “Cobra Kai” Season 3

cobra kai
Netflix has made it known that the third season of the hit series Cobra Kai will begin

Tai Chi Named an "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" by UN

traditional arts
Tai Chi
Last week UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, named the Chinese martial art and exercise form tai chi chuan (taijiquan) as one of 35 new entries to its list of the "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."

China initially nominated tai chi in 2008 but the martial art was rejected at the time as China was considered to have too many national traditions entered for consideration. Since then the number of allowable entries from any country has been reduced to two and then just one. It was finally tai chi's turn for inclusion this year along with 35 other national traditions like Finnish sauna culture. It joins a handful of other martial arts, including silat and capoeira, that have already been named to the cultural heritage list.

