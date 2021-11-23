Black Belt Hall of Famer Glenn Keeney Passes Away

It's been reported Black Belt Magazine hall of famer Glenn Keeney passed away last week at the age of 79. Inducted in 1977 as that year's hall of fame instructor, Keeney was one of the most influential martial arts promoters in America. Born in Anderson, Ind. in 1942, he became interested in martial arts as a teenager, eventually training in Okinawan goju karate starting in the early 1960s.
A noted tournament competitor and training partner of full-contact karate legend Bill Wallace, Keeney was ranked number 4 in Black Belt's 1972 tournament fighter ratings. But it was as a promoter and organizer Keeney most made his mark. He staged some of the most prestigious karate tournaments in the country including the USKA Grand Nationals, the Top Ten Nationals and the PKC Nationals. An instrumental figure in the early days of kickboxing, Keeney was an official with the Professional Karate Association and promoted Wallace's retirement fight, televised on CBS in 1980. Among his students was PKA heavyweight champion Ross Scott. With the gradual demise of the PKA, he would go on to help found the Professional Karate Commission in 1986, which became a sanctioning body for both kickboxing and point karate tournaments.
Stretching has a time and place. The research today indicates that stretching is not best for all sports. For instance, it shows that static stretching diminishes a muscles' springiness contributing to a decrease in your speed and explosiveness when running, sprinting, and jumping. On the other hand, Bruce Lee said that flexibility is essential for a martial artist. It is definitely required for kicking. With that being said, let's understand Bruce Lee's flexibility routine and his five important reasons it is essential to be a part of your routine
Bruce was ahead of his time in the 1960s. He was his own research as he experimented on himself all the time. Bruce Lee believed that:
1. Stretching improves your health and fitness.
He believed that stretching combined with strength was one part of your fitness. Bruce was right. Increasing flexibility with strength is essential. Too much flexibility leads to hypermobility. Hypermobility- loose joints, leads to flimsy ligaments, muscles, and tendons. And, too much strength leads to immobility. Both roads lead to soreness, pain, and strain in a martial artist when not appropriately balanced to maximize power through full range of motion.
That is why stretching with resistance bands, training the full range of motion, or using slow eccentric training in your strength movements like a squat or press, for example, works great. It provides resistance for muscles along with stability and tension, to move and stretch maximally, properly, and effectively through full range.
So, you cannot overlook the importance of strength and how it pertains to flexibility, which often happens today.
2. Bruce believed that stretching reduced the risk of injuries.
This is probably true in martial arts. However, according to research today, stretching does not prevent or decrease your chance of injury. Since flexibility is essential for martial arts, it fits perfectly in the world of martial arts to avoid strain and muscle tears, more than for other activities like running.
3. Stretching provides an excellent warm-up and cool-down after training.
Bruce often stretched throughout the day. He would stretch on the film set during breaks. And he would stretch before and after his training. But, he did not dedicate hours to stretching. He used stretching according to his need. He also believed it allowed him to recover faster and have less soreness.
4. Stretching will enhance and boost your athletic performance.
Bruce believed that a supple, more flexible martial artist would have an advantage over his opponent who is tight and immobile.
5. When you stretch properly, it is enjoyable.
Bruce said that stretching makes you feel good when you wake up in the morning. However, Dr. Stuart McGill, a well-known doctor in biomechanics said, wait about 30-45 minutes for the fluid to move into your spine and joints when you wake up before stretching. Without the fluid, you can injury your spine.
Bruce’s Advice
Bruce said that you must find your individual flexible stretching zone to stretch and improve your flexibility. Everyone is different and you cannot force the stretch. You must find your zone and when you find it, you will know what you need from your stretch. This is where you will receive the most benefit.
How to do the Exercises
Bruce's flexibility exercises were average. However, his flexibility using those exercises was superior, and he could generate high amounts of force through large maximal ranges of motion.
Bruce says take 30 to 40 seconds to ease into each stretch.
When you feel pain, back off slightly until the pain diminishes.
After that, hold the stretch in that new position for 20 to 30 seconds.
Over time try to work up to one or two minutes holding your stretches.
Here is a video of Bruce Lee's stretches and some stretches using resistance bands.
The body needs to be flexible, resilient, supple, and strong. You need to find the balance between stretching and strength that maximizes your martial arts performance. You can't just stretch and neglect the stability and strength of your flexibility.
Understand why you need flexibility and how training methods like slow eccentric motions and resistance bands will provide a better result than static stretching. You will get flexible fast and instantly, and, at the same time, maintain the springiness of muscles and tendons to be explosive.
The five reasons for flexibility are from the book: Bruce Lee- The Art of Expressing the Human Body- compiled by John Little, Tuttle Publishing.
ONE Championship has announced its final card for 2021. ONE: Winter Warriors II will take place on Friday, December 17, with a six-bout mixed martial arts event featuring many of the organization's top contenders.
In the main event, flyweight contenders Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov will finally collide inside the Circle.
The two were initially slated to compete against one another in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinals in 2019, but Akhmetov was forced to withdraw due to injury.
#2-ranked flyweight contender Kingad and #4-ranked Akhmetov have a lot to compete for when the door closes. As two of the top-five ranked contenders, a potential meeting with Adriano Moraes, a man both men have a history with, could be up for grabs.
Three former ONE World Champions will help line the card as well.
Former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam will meet the undefeated Murad Ramazanov, former ONE Middleweight World Champion Vitaly Bigdash will try to upend Fan Rong, and former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon will meet Kwon Won II in a possible show-stealing matchup.
In addition to those four contests, Team Lakay will send two more of their best men into battle.
Mark Stephen Loman will represent the Filipino gym against Yusup Saadulaev in a bantamweight matchup, and 19-year-old Jhanlo Mark Sangiao will show off the new wave of Team Lakay talent opposite Paul Lumihi.
ONE: Winter Warriors II will air across Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, December 17, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.
ONE: Winter Warriors II Full Card
Danny Kingad vs. Kairat Akhmetov
Kevin Belingon vs. Kwon Won Il
Vitaly Bigdash vs. Fan Rong
Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Murad Ramazanov
Mark Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev
Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Paul Lumihi
Italy lead the overall medal count while Japan took home the most golds as the final day of the 2021 World Karate Championships concluded in Dubai, Sunday. The Italians starched Serbia 3-0 in the finals of the men's team kumite event giving them nine medals for the tournament. Meanwhile, Japan took both the men's and women's team kata competitions with each squad performing the unsu form. Japan ended up bringing home a total of four championships on the week.
Egypt proved themselves a force to be reckoned with in women's kumite as they claimed the team title with a 2-1 win over France in the finals. The Egyptians also lead the way in the para-karate finals on Sunday taking three gold medals there.