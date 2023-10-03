The Only Thing That Counts Is What You Can Do in Chaos

A few years ago, Glen Heggstad was in Mexico taking an early-morning stroll through the streets of Tijuana when a passing group of men set upon him. The first one clotheslined him and slipped into a rear chokehold as the others looked to rob him. A former nationally ranked judoka with a vast and varied martial arts background — not to mention a one-time member of an outlaw motorcycle gang with more than a few street fights under his belt — Heggstad was caught off-guard only for a moment.