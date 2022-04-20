Martial Arts Champions Give Harrowing Reports from Ukraine

Former world judo champion and three-time Olympian Georgii Zantaraia is the latest Ukrainian martial artist to speak out on the horrors he's witnessing as his country continues to fight the Russian invasion. Speaking to the Japanese newspaper, the Yomiuri Shimbun, Zantaraia, who's currently serving as a City Councilman in Kyiv, said he helped bring food and medical supplies to the city of Borodianka and reported on the destruction of the city and finding survivors hiding in underground shelters. Zantaraia said included among those killed by the Russians were women and children.
Last week, Bellator welterweight MMA champion Yaroslav Amosov gave a similar accounting. Having withdrawn from a scheduled title defense against Michael Page to participate in the defense of his home city of Irpin, Amosov reported in an Instagram video that Russian soldiers there bombed houses, killed civilians and raped women before being driven out.
