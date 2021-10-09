Judo Blog: Happy Birthday “Judo” Gene LeBell

judo
Judo


Goltz and Lebell

Gene & Me in 2013

Tomorrow is martial arts legend and Black Belt Hall of Fame member, Gene LeBell's birthday. Please join me in wishing my good friend all the best and always remember, when in doubt, choke them out!

Judo funny image
George Reeves, Noel Neill, and LeBell

On the TV series set The Adventures of Superman in 1956

LeBelle

As the Ring Announcer in Raging Bull 1980

Green Hornet

In the Green Hornet TV series 1966

MMA Academy

Hayastan MMA Academy 2019 gathering with, Roman Mitichyan, Benny The Jet Urquidez, Hayward Nishioka, Gokor Chivichyan, Olympian Jimmy Wooley, OJ Soler, Jovany Varela, me, and several others

I'm always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers.

