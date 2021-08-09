UFC 265: Gane Stops Lewis for UFC Interim Title

France's Ciryl Gane continued to show he's the most technically sound striker in the UFC's heavyweight division as he dominated and stopped long-time contender Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 Saturday night in Houston. While officially for the "interim heavyweight title" the bout was essentially an elimination fight to determine who will finally get to challenge reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for his title and Gane staked his claim in decisive manner.

Fighting intelligently and relying on his footwork, Gane started in cautious fashion darting in and out against the power-punching Lewis to throw single strikes. Lewis did little to hinder him offering barely any offense.

The end came in the third as Lewis weakened from the Frenchman's repeated leg kicks. When Gane nailed him with a hard uppercut 3 minutes into the round it left Lewis bent over and covering up near the cage. Though he tried to fight his way out of it, Gane kept the pressure on until Lewis finally crumbled to all fours where Gane continued to pound him until the bout was stopped.

From Rio to Tokyo: 5 Questions with Two Time Olympian Colton Brown

Colton Brown Judoka
Martial arts teaches more than techniques for fighting or sport, it expands the student's horizons and teaches lessons that apply to life beyond the mat. Colton Brown, from Piscataway, N.J. has traveled the world as a Judo competitor, and after an impressive career that has included the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, Brown announced his retirement as a Judo competitor from Tokyo. Thankfully, Brown shared his answers to the five questions that have been asked of members of the USA Judo Team. Read his answers below, and heed the wisdom of an apex competitor.

Olympics: Mensah-Stock Wins Wrestling Gold for U.S.

Mensah Stock Olympics
Tamyra Mensah-Stock claimed the United States first wrestling gold medal of these Olympics when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the finals of the women's 68 kg freestyle event Tuesday in Japan. Stock scored on two takedowns during the match to seal the victory. She becomes just the second American woman to capture Olympic gold in wrestling following Helen Maroulis win at 53 kg at the 2016 Rio Games.
Olympics: Karate Concludes With DQ, America Settles for Silver in Wrestling While Japan Shines

Feryal Abdelaziz
As the Tokyo Olympics wind down the first - and perhaps last - ever karate competition concluded in a fashion sure to leave casual viewers disappointed. In the men's +75 kg kumite event Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi landed a spectacular lead leg head kick to drop Iran's Sajjad Ganjzadeh only to be disqualified for too much contact. Meanwhile, the women's +61 kg division saw Egypt's Feryal Abdelaziz capture gold with a 2-0 win over Azerbaijan's Irina Zaretska.

