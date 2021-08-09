UFC 265: Gane Stops Lewis for UFC Interim Title
August 09 | 2021
France's Ciryl Gane continued to show he's the most technically sound striker in the UFC's heavyweight division as he dominated and stopped long-time contender Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 Saturday night in Houston. While officially for the "interim heavyweight title" the bout was essentially an elimination fight to determine who will finally get to challenge reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for his title and Gane staked his claim in decisive manner.
Fighting intelligently and relying on his footwork, Gane started in cautious fashion darting in and out against the power-punching Lewis to throw single strikes. Lewis did little to hinder him offering barely any offense.
The end came in the third as Lewis weakened from the Frenchman's repeated leg kicks. When Gane nailed him with a hard uppercut 3 minutes into the round it left Lewis bent over and covering up near the cage. Though he tried to fight his way out of it, Gane kept the pressure on until Lewis finally crumbled to all fours where Gane continued to pound him until the bout was stopped.