Gane Remains Unbeaten With Cautious UFC Fight Night Win
March 01 | 2021
French heavyweight Ciryl Gane continued his winning ways with a lopsided, if slow-paced, unanimous decision over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Fight Night 186 Saturday night from Las Vegas. Gane, 8-0, fought conservatively but intelligently bouncing on the outside as he switched back and forth from orthodox to southpaw all evening occasionally pumping in stiff lead jabs from both sides. Combined with a few low kicks and a couple of takedowns, it was enough to win every round as Rozenstruik seemed content to sit and wait for the opportunity to land one big shot, which never came.
The co-main event saw light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev capture a unanimous decision over Nikita Krylov.