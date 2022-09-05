Gane KOs Tuivasa at UFC Fight Night 209
The second frame saw more of the same with Gane beginning to throw harder shots that bloodied Tuivasa. But two-thirds of the way through the round, Tuivasa unloaded a clubbing right hand that dropped Gane. Though he rose quickly, a few more rights seemed to have Gane in real trouble when he suddenly returned fire with a couple of body kicks followed by some knees that hurt Tuivasa downstairs. Gane continued with the body assault in the third mixing in a high roundhouse kick that wobbled his opponent. The end came as Tuivasa charged in on Gane toward the end of the round only to eat a right hand that hurt him badly. A flurry of punches from Gane quickly finished him.
In one of the more stacked Fight Night cards in memory, the co-main event saw Robert Whittaker win a battle of top middleweights outclassing Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision.
