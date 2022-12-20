Team Paul Mitchell welcomes Gabrielle Rudolph
Team Paul Mitchell has announced the addition of their newest member. Gabrielle Rudolph, 23, will bring her traditional talents to a star-studded forms and weapons roster. Specializing in both goju-ryu karate and tae kwon do, she has been a dominant force in the women’s traditional forms divisions over the past few seasons. She is the regining ISKA world champion in women’s traditional forms, also holding world championships from NASKA and WKU.
Team Paul Mitchell Executive Director Chris Rappold said of the move, “Gabrielle has a proven track record of performing at the highest level. Her skills are surpassed only by her impeccable character. She is a great role model, and is exactly what we look for when selecting Team Paul Mitchell members.”
Rudolph is a brand ambassador for Century Martial Arts, the apparel sponsor of Team Paul Mitchell. She is set to make her debut for the most decorated team in sport karate history at the AKA Warrior Cup this January.