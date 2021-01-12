Front Thrust Kick

karate
Front Thrust Kick

It's the Kick That Gets No Respect, But It Works!

The front thrust kick isn't the most dynamic technique in the dojo. Perhaps it's because there isn't a lot of excitement in seeing or performing it.

Unlike a front snap kick that flicks up to head height or even higher, the front thrust kick looks more like you're stomping at a door that won't open. It just doesn't have the elegance. And unlike the snap kick, it's nearly impossible to make an effective thrust kick any higher than you can raise the knee of your kicking leg.

However, the technique can be devastatingly effective and undeniably versatile.

Unlike the snap kick, which directs force upward, the thrust kick sends its energy forward.

The Japanese name for the technique is mae-geri kekomi, which translates as "front kick, thrusting." Unlike the keage, or rising kick, which directs force upward, the thrust kick sends its energy forward or, better yet, down.

Ideally, a front kick is best used when the target is below the height of your waist. If you're flexible and have good springing power in your hips, you can direct it at the chest of your opponent. Problem is, as your knee chambers in front of your chest, your intentions are fairly obvious. If your opponent has even a basic grasp of shifting or evading, he won't receive the full force of the kick and may avoid it altogether.

In a rising kick, power comes from the upward motion of the foot as well as from its forward momentum, leaving your opponent to deal with energy coming from two directions. In a thrusting kick, the power comes in a single, straight line. That makes it easier for him to anticipate and neutralize it. The advantage is that the thrusting kick travels with more power.

The striking weapon in a front thrust kick is the ball of the foot or the heel. Why not the entire foot? With a hard-soled shoe on, the bottom of the foot might have good pushing power, but when you strike, you want to concentrate that power in as small an area as possible. Making contact with the ball or heel does that.

The heel is harder, less susceptible to injury. For it to be the focus of your strike, though, you need considerable flexion in your ankle so you can draw back your toes. Doing heel raises with the ball of your feet on a platform is essential for this kind of flexibility.

More than any other kick, the front thrust kick depends on the proper use of your hips. To see how this is best done, stand with your heels together in a natural stance. Lift your knee and make a thrust kick to the front at waist height.

Order this karate classic by Dave Lowry from the Black Belt Store!

Now, ask a partner to stand behind you with his open hand just touching the back of your head. Kick again, paying attention to what happens to your head. It will move back a couple of inches. If it moves back more, your power may be coming from your hips but part of it is "leaking" out through your torso. Energy is going backward, not to the target.

Another way of analyzing the execution of the kick is to examine the role of your supporting leg. It cannot be locked. It should have some springiness to it, with your knee bent slightly. If you want a guide, have your partner watch you from the side. When your kick connects, your buttocks should be on a vertical plane with the heel of the foot on your supporting leg. The knee of that leg bends just enough to support that action.

When you kick, try to keep your arms hanging naturally at your sides. If balance is a problem, your arms will tend to come out, like a tightrope walker with a balance bar. Avoid that. The less movement you have in your upper body, the more likely the kick will be successful — which leads us to its major drawback.

No one would describe the front thrust kick as a stealth technique. When you're doing it, as I noted, it doesn't come as much of a surprise. Your knee is chambered, your foot is cocked — there isn't much question about where it's going. That means your opponent need only shift back enough to let the focus of your kick land in the air in front of him, and you've basically offered him your leg for grabbing. The higher its intended target is, the more easily it's grabbed.

There are at least two possible solutions to this weakness, aside from the oft-heard and good advice that you must retract your kick quickly.

First, know that the front thrust kick is most effective against an attacker's knee or the area just above the knee. With the kick aimed there, its force tends to come down. The action is more like a stomp, with the weight of your body and gravity adding to its power. If you miss, you'll have driven deep into your opponent's stance.

Using all caution and good sense, try this: Face your partner in a fighting stance. Lift your knee and execute a front thrust kick aimed at the inside or outside of his knee. (Let him know in advance which one.) Deliberately miss the knee as you move in slow motion with minimal power. When you miss, instead of retracting your foot, leave it out; drive your body in behind it. In effect, you're making what amounts to a big stomping forward step. You'll land well inside the comfort zone of most people. At this point, you should see which close-range techniques are available to you.

Read more Japanese martial arts posts by Dave Lowry here!

Second, follow the way of Okinawan karateka. Start by facing your partner in a natural stance. Stand close enough so that when you stretch either arm out, you can just pinch his uniform at the shoulder. Hold onto the fabric. This is the distance at which you should practice your front thrust kick.

Can you lift your knee high enough — remember to move slowly — to connect with your thrust? Can you use your foot to touch him at waist level without losing your balance or pulling him? This exercise demands flexibility in the hips. If you haven't practiced the basics of the front thrust kick, you'll see your weaknesses now. Your buttocks will stick out or you'll lean forward, trying to maintain your grip on his uniform and still get the kick out.

In all likelihood, this will most often be how the front thrust kick is used. It works well when it's polished because an opponent at close range, even grappling range, doesn't expect you to kick and because there isn't any warning. If you and your opponent are at arm's length, his perspective is dramatically shortened. He doesn't see your knee being chambered, and he can't anticipate the straightforward direction of the kick.

The mae-geri kekomi will never have the grace and fluid beauty of the front snap kick. Practice it, though, and you'll see that it definitely has its moments.

About the author: Dave Lowry is a freelance writer who's trained extensively in the Japanese and Okinawan arts. He started writing Black Belt's Karate Way column in 1986.

SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

How Bruce Lee Saved My Life

entertainment
Bruce Lee Big Boss
ultimateactionmovies.com

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When I was 16, taking 30 pills/day and in the hospital every three months, my doctor said I'd be dead in five years from cystic fibrosis (CF), a deadly disease that robbed me of my breath and ability to digest food. Moments away from death by suicide, I saw Bruce Lee's Big Boss (1971) and during his first fight when Lee venomously decked a thug with two lightening kicks, I howled like a banshee. In that moment, I went from being depressed and waiting to die, to wanting to live and learn what Lee was doing. I vowed that if I survived, I'd pay homage to Lee like no other.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE Championship: The Road to Unbreakable - Aoki vs Nakashima

mixed martial arts
Shinya Aoki
www.onefc.com

The co-main event for ONE: Unbreakable on January 22 will feature two outstanding grapplers in a key ONE Championship lightweight battle.

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki will attempt to make it three straight wins by toppling the incoming James Nakashima. By picking up a big win, the Japanese legend will put himself in a great position to get another title shot in 2021.

Aoki formerly reigned over the division on two separate occasions. He has been a staple of the division for nearly a decade and has etched his name in mixed martial arts history.

Nakashima, however, is looking to jump the line at lightweight by taking down a legend.

The Illinois native will be making his lightweight debut against the #4-ranked lightweight contender as he attempts to make an immediate impact in the division following a successful stint in the organization's welterweight division.

Nakashima's evolution as a martial artist was on display in his last outing thanks, in part, to his training with Team Petrosyan. As Nakashima continues to add more tools to his game, he becomes one of the biggest threats in ONE.

The lightweight division continues to grow and showcase its depth of talent, and this co-main event will be its first marquee matchup in 2021. The reigning king, Christian Lee, will have a keen eye on the outcome.

Watch both men's roads to ONE: Unbreakable to see how they got to this juncture for this outstanding lightweight affair.

Shinya Aoki vs. James Nakashima | Road To ONE: UNBREAKABLE www.youtube.com

ONE: Unbreakable airs live and free via the B/R Live app on January 22 at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Black Belt Magazine Subscriptions

Sumo Wrestler Forced to Quit Over Covid Concerns

news
Sumo Wrestler
images.opoyi.net

Sumo wrestler Kotokantetsu said he was forced to quit the sport after his request to skip the winter Grand Sumo Tournament due to coronavirus concerns was rejected by the Japan Sumo Association even as Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo over the pandemic. Kotokantetsu, 22, revealed that he had previously undergone heart surgery and feared his life would be endangered if he contracted the virus.

But despite a rash of positive Covid tests that forced several wrestlers, including grand champion Hakuho, to miss the tournament, sumo's governing body apparently insisted Kotokantetsu take part while allowing a crowd of 5000 to attend the event, which began Sunday at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan arena. Last May, 28-year-old sumo wrestler Shobushi died after contracting the virus.

Related Articles Around the Web

Virtual Fight Tour Draft: Plowden and Tention Finalize Rosters

sport karate
Virtual Fight Tour Draft: Plowden and Tention Finalize Rosters

Virtual Fight Tour is gearing up for their fifth promotion on January 23rd, and the rosters are now set.

Jessie Wray's Virtual Fight Tour V: Draft Edition will highlight a clash of titans between two legendary point fighters acting as coaches for drafted rosters. Richard Plowden, the Head Coach of Team Impex, and Jadi Tention, owner of Tention's Championship Karate and host of the world-renowned TCK Winter Camp, have each drafted 12-fighter rosters that will face off in the VFT cage. Numerous fighters submitted videos demonstrating their skills for Plowden and Tention to review, and the players were selected in a snake-style draft Monday evening. Keep reading to find out who is representing each of these legendary coaches for this truly unique event.

Keep Reading Show less
Sign up for our weekly newsletter!
Stay up to date in the martial arts community with news from around the world, techniques of all styles and all around guiding you in your martial arts journey
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter