Heavyweight Kickboxer Reportedly Dies from COVID-19

news
Frank Sinistra
metro.co.uk / Metro
Following the recent death of anti-vax Belgian kickboxer Frederic Sinistra, Sinistra's wife has taken to social media in recent days to deny her husband died from the COVID-19 virus despite multiple reports to the contrary. The 41-year-old Sinistra, who protested Belgian pandemic restrictions and mocked COVID as "the little virus," became severely ill in November and only checked himself into a hospital at his coach's urging.

Sinistra would check himself out of the hospital opting to treat himself at home. The heavyweight kickboxer died from cardiac arrest due to what's been widely reported as complications from the COVID virus. But posting on Sinistra's Facebook account last week, his wife refused to acknowledge her husband died from COVID complications. Sinistra's kickboxing record has been reported at 39-9 though the site muaythaitv.us has him at 7-15-1 with his most notable win coming over K-1 veteran Stefan Leko in 2010.

