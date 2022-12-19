Former ADCC Champion Orlando Sanchez Dies at 40
December 19 | 2022
It was announced Friday that former ADCC Submission Fighting world champion Orlando Sanchez passed away the previous evening at the age of 40.
Known as one of the fastest to ever achieve a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, earning the rank in just four years, Sanchez was originally a college football player from California. He would suffer from depression, alcohol and drug abuse but credited taking up jiu-jitsu with turning his life around.
Earning his black belt in 2012, Sanchez rose to prominence with his win at the 2015 ADCC world championships capturing the 99+ kg division and defeating former ADCC champions Dean Lister and Vinny Magalhaes in the process. Returning two years later, he captured a silver medal at the 2017 ADCC championships.
Sanchez also compiled a 5-0 record with 1 no contest in mixed martial arts. No cause of death has yet been released.