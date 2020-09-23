Focusmaster G-1000 Product Review

product review

The Focusmaster Single Station Training System is honestly revolutionary. It's hard for me to find a good pad holder, and this solves that problem. Also, I love the way the pad bounces when you hit it - it's very fun and cathartic at the same time.

The Focusmaster comes with three targets (two paddle-shaped Spring Targets and one round Straight-On Target), which can be adjusted and rotated any way on the Focusmaster's 20 attachment points. Century Martial Arts also sells additional targets like the Torso Pad and Clapper Target. The training options are endless.

I highly recommend this product if you are looking for an in-home boxing workout. The installation may look daunting, but it's honestly simple. We did it in less than 30 minutes (and if you don't like the wall-mounted system, there is a floor stand available to make it freestanding and more movable). This is my favorite product on the market right now.

s3.amazonaws.com


s3.amazonaws.com

