What do you need to know when choosing a martial art school for your child?

Kid in martial arts
There are hundreds, if not thousands of articles and advertisements, all touting the myriad of benefits children receive from studying martial arts. Let's assume the reader is already sold on the idea of having their child study martial arts, and now it's just a matter of finding the right school. As a former school owner myself, I thought I would share three things to consider when choosing a martial arts school for your child.

The Teacher

his is the most important thing to consider. The culture of the school flows from the teacher both by their example and conduct. What are they like? Are they similar to John Kreese or Mr. Miyagi? Somewhere in between? Both styles can be effective, but you will need to determine which one is best for your child.

Is the class fun? Although it's a fine line between entertainment and engagement, for children, I believe a teacher should have high energy and a positive attitude. You have to ask yourself, "Is my child going to learn here?" Of course, if they can try the class, that is a great way to tell

Safety

Most of the time when we think of safety, we think of the risk of injury. However, if the pandemic taught us anything, it was that keeping things clean keeps disease from spreading. Is the school clean? Once, I had a parent sign up their child and tell me, "This is the first place that didn't stink."

What kind of supervision do they have? Is the class small enough for one teacher to manage, or is it so large they need an extra hand? Keeping that in mind, parents must remember that martial arts are a combat sport. There are going to be bumps and, bruises. The thing to look out for is a culture of recklessness or lack of supervision.

Culture

The behavior of the students and teachers, and the conduct of the classes will tell a lot about the kind of culture the school is fostering. Is there a pleasant, happy, constructive vibe that you can feel? Or is it a heavy atmosphere that puts you off? What was your first impression when you walked in the door? First impressions tell a lot. Although anyone can have a bad day, for the most part, it should be a positive experience.

Trying to tick all the boxes and cover all the bases will not guarantee that things won't change later, but it is a good way to make the best choice you can in the beginning.

There is no season for martial arts and no age limit. Instilling martial arts in a young person can be the beginning of a lifetime of healthy activity, learning, and peace of mind. Plus, it's a lot of fun. Oh, and all the great benefits for kids are great for adults too, so check out a class yourself. It's never too late to start.

THE FAST SAGA - From Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Shaw Brothers to Car Fu

Fast and Furious
Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When The Fast and the Furious (2001) sped into the psyche's of illegal street racing enthusiasts, with a penchant for danger and the psychotic insanity of arrant automotive adventure, the brusque bearish, quasi-hero rebel, Dominic "Dom" Toretto was caustic yet salvationally portrayed with the power of a train using a Vin Diesel engine.

Olympics: Japan Ties Record for Judo Golds With 2 More Wins

Judo Technique
Host country Japan continued to run roughshod over judo at the Olympics Thursday winning both golds on day 6 of competition in Tokyo. Shori Hamada's match in the women's 78 kg division was over almost before it began as her French opponent, Madeleine Malonga, missed on an inside trip attempt just 10 seconds into the contest allowing the ground specialist, Hamada, to take it to the mat. Hamada worked her way free of Malonga's legs and into a hold down position for an easy pin to take the gold medal.

In the men's 100 kg category, Japan's Aaron Wolf waited until overtime against South Korea's Cho Gu-ham before going for his own ouchi gari, inside trip. Unlike Malonga though, Wolf, whose father is American and mother Japanese, landed his perfectly putting Cho flat on his back for an ippon, full point, to take the finals. Japan has now tied their own record for most gold medals (8) in a single Olympic judo competition with three events still to go.

Black Belt Blog US Olympic Judo Results & More...

Delgado Olympic Judo
Judo at the 2020 Olympics is now winding down. Kudos to NBC for their excellent coverage. The United States had four players who made the cut.

