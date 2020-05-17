FightBack Recap

Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go are sending a HUGE thank you to everyone who participated in Fight Back! We want to send an extra wave of appreciation to the dozens of talented martial artists who volunteered their time and skills to lead training sessions.

In case you didn't know (although hopefully you do know, and got to take part) Fight Back was a week-long martial arts training marathon and fundraiser. Since COVID-19 disrupted everyone's regular martial arts routines, we decided, what better way to show support for our community, than with 60+ hours of free online martial arts training seminars, held through Facebook Live videos so we could all train together in real time?


The event kicked off Monday, May 4th, and ran through Friday, May 8th. Every day, sessions began at noon (Eastern Time) and wrapped up at 1 AM – talk about a full day! The types of training ranged from traditional to tactical; grappling to weapons; from fighting to performance-oriented sport karate. In other words, there was something for everyone.

Tens of thousands of martial artists from around the world clicked online each day to watch seminars from instructors like Harinder Singh (jeet kune do), Jared Wihongi (kali), Eyal Yanilov (krav maga), Stanislov Horuna (kumite karate), and others (you can find the videos on Black Belt Magazine's Facebook page).

As for the fundraiser part – although Fight Back was totally free to watch and participate in, there was a donation option. One-hundred percent of the proceeds went to the Red Cross' efforts to fighting the spread of COVID-19. Fight Back has raised nearly $5,000 already, and donations are still open! Since the novel coronavirus has thrown off our lives, taken so much from us, and turned our world upside down, it felt nice knowing that every kick and punch thrown during the course of training was actually a strike back against this disease!

If the comments on the Fight Back posts were any indicator, the event was a huge success – people were talking about how much fun they had, how great it was to get to train, and raving about the new skills they learned. There were also dozens of comments on every video reaching out to the instructors and thanking them, and talking with each other, sharing stories and advice. And that was the biggest victory from Fight Back: it was a clear reminder that we're all still a community. Even if we're six feet apart, we're still able to come together to train, share our love of martial arts, and have a good time.

Find all the videos on our facebook page www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/

From Your Site Articles
fightback
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Sport Karate's Premier Leagues

Many Different Organizations Govern this Unique Sport

Sport Karate is an umbrella term that refers to martial arts competitions in which a martial artist from any style is welcome to compete. A wide variety of artists from karatekas to kung fu specialists test their skills against one another in divisions like forms, weapons, point sparring, breaking, and more. These divisions are broken down even further to specify what type of performance is expected for a given competition. For example, an extreme weapons division may require a certain number of acrobatic techniques to be combined with foundational martial arts techniques, but the competitor's stylistic background will likely determine what kind of foundational techniques they use.


Keep Reading Show less
sport karate

Essential Gear

February/March 2020

STRIVE CARDIO KICKBOXING GLOVES
These gloves from Century Martial Arts have some brand-new looks. Washer and dryer safe, they're comfortable and durable gloves that won't slow you down with constant care and maintenance — just pop them in the wash between workouts. Plus, the bold new designs are sublimated and resistant to cracking and fading, which ensures that the colors stay as strong as your haymaker. Keeping your gloves up is easy when they look this good.
PRICES VARY
CENTURYMARTIALARTS.COM


Keep Reading Show less
essential gear

Emotional Fight Night for UFC Fighter Walt Harris

Fighter Walt Harris showed his incredible courage, strength, and dedication to his MMA career in his Saturday night loss to Alistair Overeem. Harris fighting just a few months after the tragic loss of his step-daughter in late 2019


Keep Reading Show less
mma

NASKA to Sanction a Virtual World Tour

Open Martial Arts Tournaments Shifting Online due to COVID-19

The North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) announced in a press release on Friday that the circuit would be sanctioning a Virtual World Tour for the tournaments that have shifted to online platforms. The first tournaments to be included are the AmeriKick Internationals and the Ocean State Grand Nationals, with the possibility that other events may follow.


Virtual martial arts tournaments have increased in popularity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on large meetings. These tournaments are primarily intended for forms and weapons competitors who participate through video submission or livestream, depending on the event. In their press release, NASKA clarified that fighting and team divisions would not be included in the online tournaments and that a few divisions may be combined.

The online versions of the AmeriKick Internationals (June 26-27) and Ocean State Grand Nationals (July 17-19) will feature NASKA rules, judges, and scoring style. These events will not reward competitors with points for the official NASKA world ratings, but points will be awarded for a special rating system specific to the NASKA Virtual Tour.

sport karate
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter