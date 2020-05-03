Fight Back : View the Line Up
Join us live on Facebook to Benefit COVID-19 First Respondents
Join us LIVE ON FACEBOOK all week long
Join Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go as we present Fight Back: A Virtual Martial Arts Training Event Benefiting Covid First Respondents. In Partnership with Bellator MMA and Century Martial Arts we bring you 5 straight days of seminars and interviews from the world's biggest names in martial arts. This LIVE event will benefit first respondents of the Covid-19 pandemic through our partnership with American Red Cross. Please help us in uniting the martial arts community as one to support those putting their lives on the line to help others.
- Graciela Casillas, known as "The Goddess", is a former boxer and kickboxer who competed in the bantamweight division.
- John Hackleman is a 44 year veteran of martial arts, a North American Champion, Pacific heavyweight Champion, coach of the UFC's most dominant fighters and is ranked #5 fighter in the world.
- Stanislav Horuna is a World Games Champion, World and European championship medalist, and a Ukrainian karateka competing in the kumite 75 kg division.
- Master Ken is an actor, comedian, creator of the webshow "Enter the Dojo" as well as a martial artist with various backgrounds including Kenpo.
- Tim Kennedy currently serves in the United States Army, a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is a retired mixed martial artist who fought in the UFC, Strikeforce, WEC, ShoMMA, HDNet FIghts and IFL.
- Ernie Kirk is a Krav Maga Black Belt, Certified Contact Weapon Defense and Control Instructor who has trained Army Rangers, US Air Force personnel, police departments from around the US, UK and Colombia, SWAT teams, Homeland Security, Federal Air Marshals, Secret Service, and the Tactical Officers Association.
- Apolo Ladra has over 40 years of training specializing in Kali with an ATA 6th Degree Black Belt, 7th Degree WTF Black Belt, and the rank of Master at the Ernie Reyes West Coast Tae Kwon Do Association.
- Pat McNamara (Mac) has 22 years of Special Operations experience, 13 of which were in 1st SFOD-D with extensive experience in hostile fire/combat zones in the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.
- Richard Norton attained a 9th Degree in Zen Do Kai and is know as an action film star, stuntman, fight choreographer and martial arts trainer.
- Burton Richardson is a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, instructor in Jun Fan JKD and Filipino martial arts under Guro Dan Inosanto, instructor in the JKD Grappling Association and Thai Boxing, and has worked as a stunt choreographer and actor.
- Paulo Rubio works to inspire the marital and tactical arts community for 10 plus years with his media production, specifically his interviews and exploration by experts in the field.
- Harinder Singh is a teacher of military, special forces, Secret Service, SWAT, and over 150 law enforcement agencies across the globe. He is a master instructor of Jeet Kune Do, Tai Chi, Wing Chun, Escrima and holds a Brown Belt in BJJ.
- Jared Wihongi has over 20 years experience as a SWAT Operator and over 34 years in various martial arts from around the world including the advanced rank of Tuhon in the Filipino combat art of Pekiti-Tirsia Kali.
- Eyal Yanilov travels the world to conduct courses as an Israeli Krav Maga instructor and Chief Instructor of Krav Maga Global who holds the highest level in Krav Maga with Master 3.
Eyal Yanilov - Founder of Krav Maga Global
