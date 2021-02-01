All-Female Grappling Show Makes History
February 01 | 2021
Saturday saw the first ever all-female pro grappling event take place in Miami, Florida. Staged by the Fight 2 Win promotion, the show featured only female referees, judges, commentators and more than 40 adult women grapplers competing in individual matches.
The main event had Rafaela Guedes, a black belt for only six months, continue her hot streak defeating three-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Ana Carolina Vieira by decision in a no-gi match. The show also saw a battle of former ADCC world champions as Luanna Alzuguir won a very close split decision over 41-year-old BJJ legend Hannette Staack in another no-gi battle.
