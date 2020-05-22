Fight 2 Win 141

Fight 2 Win returns again this weekend for its third straight weekend of professional grappling fights. Rafeal Lovato Jr. competes again for his first time in years as he faces a huge match up against Arnaldo Maidana de Oliveira in the main event. The co-main event to feature ex-mma fighter and former Bellator world Champion Benson Henderson against professional grappler Edwin Najmi.


Rafeal Lovato Jr.Fight 2 Win has been capitalizing on the return of competition as the sport of grappling comes out of the COVID-19 lockdown. CEO Seth Daniels has lined up back to back events the last three weekends making up for lost time on previously cancelled events. The promotion is showing promising leadership as this glimmer of hope for martial arts competition has been welcomed by fans and practitioners across the world have been banned and in most cases quarantined from their normal training regiments.

Watch the Fight LIVE on Flograppling here.

Fight 2 Win 141 official poster

Main Event: Rafeal Lovato Jr. vs. Edwin Najmi

Co-Main Event: Benson Henderson vs. Edqin Najmi

Under Card

Jean Panqueka vs. Mike Anderson


Jason Bright vs. Dylan Whyte


Tyler Murrah vs. Bobby Alexander


William Tackett vs. Troy Russel


Samuel Nagai vs. Mario Fronseca


Erica Barnes vs. Catherine Arnold


Noah Villemarette vs. Aaron James Mckenzie


Christopher Shaw vs. Michael Anthony Gonzalez


Daniel Gabriel vs. Tre Hawkins


Aric Mercado vs. Dmitri Thompson


Micah Valdez vs. Tarean Byars


Kenny Gunter vs. Michael Petrus


Andy Van Hook vs. Ben Kroskey


Robert Galan vs. Colton Pheonix


Hallie Daniel vs. Hope Russel


