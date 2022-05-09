Remembering the Lady Wrestlers

Photos Courtesy of Chris Bournea

The promotional copy for Lady Wrestler: The Amazing Untold Story of African-American Women in the Ring tells us it’s an 82-minute documentary that “chronicles the stories of Babs Wingo, Ethel Johnson, Marva Scott, Ramona Isbell and dozens of other African-American women who braved racism and sexism in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.”