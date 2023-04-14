Insights from Women in the Martial Arts, Part 2
In case you missed Part 1 of “Insights from Women in the Martial Arts,” I asked seven different women of varying ranks of black belt several questions regarding their experiences training. The practitioners interviewed range from women I have had the honor to share the mat with to ladies you will likely recognize from the big screen.
As a quick reminder, here is the list of women interviewed and the questions.
The practitioners:
- Cynthia Rothrock
- Michel Manu
- Barbara White
- Cheri Temple
- Angela Dates
- Cathy Burns
- Kirsten Blakemore
The questions previously asked of our participants:
- Would you please tell us a little about yourself?
- What systems have you studied, and which would you consider your base art and why?
- What drew you to the Martial Arts?
- What was the greatest challenge you’ve faced as a woman in the Arts?
The remaining questions:
- What is the greatest advantage you’ve had as a woman in the Arts?
- What would you like to tell women that already train or are thinking about starting?
- Is there anything you would like to tell the men with which you share the mat?
- What has surprised you the most during your time training?
- What is the number one greatest lesson you’ve learned from training in the Martial Art?
- Is there anything on the horizon that you’re excited about and would like to share or any final words for our readers?
If you missed Part 1, I recommend checking it out. If you read it previously, let’s jump right back into what these incredible women have to say about their experiences!
What is the greatest advantage you’ve had as a woman in the Arts?
Cynthia Rothrock
The most significant advantage I have had as a woman is that I never felt inferior to men. I’ve always viewed myself as an equal on all levels. When I began to shoot Yes, Madam!, my first movie with Michele Yeoh, the fight choreographer treated me with kid gloves until he realized how tough I was. I could do the intense choreography, do the moves, get hit hard, hit back hard, do my job, and never complain. The fact that I was a woman doing fight scenes like a man was an advantage. When working on No Retreat No Surrender in Thailand, they had me shoot a scene in a kickboxing ring in a gym where I was to fight in the ring against a man. The gym owners said, “No women can enter the ring.” The director changed the scene, so the fight occurred on the floor next to the ring. When the gym owners saw I could fight hard and hold my own, they said, “Okay, she can fight in the ring.” Even so, they did not allow me to go over the ropes like men were allowed to do. You’ll see me rolling under the ropes to enter the ring in the scene.
Michelle Manu
When I first became a disciple of my teacher, I would say there was absolutely nothing but disadvantage in being the only woman in the groupin over twenty years and for over twenty years. Two and a half decades later, I can tell you that I was completely wrong. Being a woman is my greatest advantage. I LOVE being a woman. I am free; free to express the soft and hard within me. There is no hard without the soft. The soft is the feminine or Hina, while the hard is the masculine or Kū. It is the wind up to the pitch in baseball, the knee bend of a hockey player for a push off, the arms bent for the release of the basketball, and the path to the contact of a punch.
In ancient Hawaiian, there was no differential. All was and is one energy on a spectrum of expression. But today, it is helpful for us to learn vocabulary for visualization and to help us understand what expression of energy we wish to become. This classification of duality provides for deeper understanding. We think that martial arts is just Kū, but it clearly is not. These energies also play out in our world, how we communicate with one another.
My greatest advantage as a woman today, besides being free to fully evolve, is to work with women that are uncomfortable with learning martial arts or self-defense from a man. Most women have experiences where the unhealthy masculine energy has harmed them. Because I have experienced this, too, it helps me to understand where they are and how I can support and instruct them more effectively for real change, healing, and for self-protection and not memorization of martial choreography.
As a woman in the MA, the greatest advantage I feel I had during my early years of training were the relationships I developed with fellow martial artists, both women, and men. Finding a martial arts “home” gave me a feeling of belonging and welcome support. A second “advantage” we have is one that we often consider a disadvantage to us: the cultural bias that views women as frail, vulnerable, or incapable. When it comes to self-defense, a predator will assume a woman won’t fight back. After all, she’s “afraid, incapable, and compliant.” However, what this woman has to her advantage is the element of surprise when she elicits a blood-curdling scream and places a well-aimed strike where it counts. This, coupled with the decision to fight back and mindset and attitude of “Not me, not today,” empowers women to take control over their own safety and put to rest the notion that women are incapable of defending themselves.
Cheri Temple
Outside of the personal benefits of confidence, self-awareness, and camaraderie, I don’t believe there’s an advantage as a woman in the Arts. My personal belief is that anyone on the mat should train as a martial artist – not a female or a male.
Angela Dates
I guess an advantage as a women would be training with someone stronger and experienced in a safe environment. Yes, getting bumps and bruises including a broken nose, but learning how to take a punch from someone and the satisfaction of being able to hold my own.
Cathy Burns
Flexibility and the ability to learn complex movements.
Kirsten Blakemore
I think my advantage is that if I were ever in a situation where I was going to be attacked, I would have the element of surprise on my side.
What would you like to tell women that already train or are thinking about starting?
Cynthia Rothrock
I would tell all women to get involved in martial arts. Learning how to defend yourself is a priceless skill all women can benefit from. Train to your best ability, and don’t give up when it gets tough. Your journey will eventually get easier, your mindset will be transformed, and your confidence will become unshakable.
Michelle Manu
For those starting martial arts, choose a school and commit yourself for three months. If it still doesn’t feel right, change teachers, change school, or change the art you are studying until you find your place. To leave martial arts before you have found your home would be to rob yourself of the opportunity for tremendous personal growth that can only really happen in the study of martial arts. The warrior that has been sleeping awakens when we are challenged. It is in these very moments where we become more ourselves than we could have ever imagined. We are never the same.
For those who already train - stick with it but keep accessing yourself and your environment. Again, if you feel you aren’t being fed the right food or enough food, move to another teacher, school, or art. You will progress as you continue to train. It is your responsibility to hold yourself accountable and to make sure you are getting what you need.
I would also say that it is imperative that we get our feminine - our lines or path of power - down and to go from start to (or through) the target. There is a huge difference in learning our power, and direction of our power, from martial forms to the actual conversion of our power into combat.
Barbara White
First, I would like to welcome all those who have just started and encourage those who are considering it. Secondly, I feel that there are unique challenges women face in training, especially if you have a family to care for. A big asset you have right now, besides your decision to be in MA, is other martial artists that you form friendships with. Find a friend to train with and encourage and support one another.
Cheri Temple
If you are already training – continue! If you have not – start! If the first place you try doesn’t fit, don’t be discouraged, try another. I once trained with a young lady that, as a white belt, if she was hit in the face, she would crumple into a ball and cry, but she pushed through and continued to train. By the time she received her purple belt, if she was hit in the face during sparring, her eyes would water, but her posture never changed, her focus never changed, and she never dropped her guard. That, to me, is such a beautiful story of personal growth and continuing to challenge yourself to evolve and overcome. That is strength.
Angela Dates
Do it!!! It has been quite the journey. Even though there were challenges, I would not change a thing. It has given me the confidence to stand before all levels of students, men or women and share Kenpo with them. 20 years ago, if you asked me would I be teaching karate, I would have said no way. I love the confidence it has given me.
Cathy Burns
Martial Arts is a journey of self-empowerment and self-realization. Martial Arts will improve your confidence in all areas of your life.
Kirsten Blakemore
If you have ever been in a position in which you were compromised, this is an empowering way to rebuild your confidence. It’s a great exercise to add to any regimen. Lastly, you have to be fully present on the mat, or you could get hurt (if you are not paying attention). Therefore, it’s a way to shut off the brain from the normal stressors of your world for an hour or so while you train. It is therapeutic.
Is there anything you would like to tell the men with which you share the mat?
Cynthia Rothrock
When sharing a mat or training with men, gender doesn’t matter. I’m from the old-school mindset where we all are there to learn and share the same blood, sweat, and tears on that mat. We are there to become better people, better martial artists, and we’re all there to support everyone in this common goal and passion.
Michelle Manu
I think that we are moving slowly forward in recognizing women as leaders, and I’m seeing more women listed as teachers at seminars. However, there are things I feel need to be addressed. When I hear a man say something like, “You cry like a little girl,” or refers to women as “girls.” Or “You hit like a girl,” you are telling a message to anyone within earshot that girls are not as good as boys. These seemingly “innocent” words are harmful to both boys and girls and carry a heavy sentence to have to carry around. One time I was in an interview, and a well-known MA asked the question, “How do you teach women to hit like men?” In martial arts, we learn to protect ourselves and others. Protect women by building them up and believing in them. Address women as fellow martial artists, not as “female” martial artists. Teach your daughters they can achieve whatever they set their minds on. Teach your female students to hit like women, to hit hard. In doing so, you will send them an empowering message that they are capable.
Barbara White
I think that we are moving slowly forward in recognizing women as leaders, and I’m seeing more women listed as teachers at seminars. However, there are things I feel need to be addressed. When I hear a man say something like, “You cry like a little girl,” or refers to women as “girls.” Or “You hit like a girl,” you are telling a message to anyone within earshot that girls are not as good as boys. These seemingly “innocent” words are harmful to both boys and girls and carry a heavy sentence to have to carry around. One time I was in an interview, and a well-known MA asked the question, “How do you teach women to hit like men?” In martial arts, we learn to protect ourselves and others. Protect women by building them up and believing in them. Address women as fellow martial artists, not as “female” martial artists. Teach your daughters they can achieve whatever they set their minds on. Teach your female students to hit like women, to hit hard. In doing so, you will send them an empowering message that they are capable.
Cheri Temple
Yes! It’s technique – not strength. Most men are naturally strong and in lower ranks can tend to resort to strength over common sense. I have had the opportunity to work with many women on the mat during a break-out by rank teaching session, and sometimes the technique would never work for them because it was taught from strength and not the foundational technique. There was one of our teen Brown Belts that was taking privates, and during our time, she stated she had no idea why she was doing what she was doing. We started breaking techniques down, explaining what she was looking to accomplish with each move, and by the time she rejoined the Junior Brown Belt class as the only female, the guys were shuffling positions and saying, “No, you line up behind her.” She found strength and confidence in her understanding of the techniques.
Angela Dates
For my male teachers, thank you for the hard knocks and lessons that I have learned from you. It has made me stronger and more confident. To the men I share the mat with, let’s keep the training going and I look forward to many more technique lines!
Cathy Burns
I’m grateful to all the men who encouraged me through my journey.
Kirsten Blakemore
I appreciate the men who train with me! They provide me with the ability to see if what I am learning works on a man and not just the air.
What has surprised you the most during your time training?
Cynthia Rothrock
I guess the inequality of gender in martial arts has surprised me the most. I recall a martial art teacher who would not give women black belt rank tests. He felt a woman could never be good enough to be a black belt. I’m sure times have changed, but there is still an undertone of this inequality in martial arts. One time, a man at a karate competition was surprised to see me, a woman, on the cover of Karate Illustrated. Heasked me if I slept with the editor of Karate Illustrated to get on the cover. I looked him in the eye, smiled, and said, “No, why? Is that how you got on the cover?” I’ve achieved so many firsts in martial arts, and it’s been a fun and challenging journey. I love a challenge.
Michelle Manu
My own resilience, dedication, the power of my choice, the intelligence and power of my amazing body, my high level of proficiency and mastery of myself, and to evolve beyond a level I never dreamed of attaining. Nothing is over until I say it is over. All of this has been the most surprising part of my journey so far.Barbara White
I believe that the longer a person lives, the less surprises they have in life. At least, this is the case with me. My answer is embedded within the years spent in the martial arts, most notably, the past twenty years my husband and I have shared together. Throughout the past twenty years, we have experienced a life of astonishing and unexpected acts of kindness and goodwill by the Kenpo Karate community around the world. These acts of kindness pertain to the battles with cancer Bob has had and the passion with which the MA community has embraced the charity we support, The Royal Family Kids. These acts of kindness continue to astonish us, leaving us grateful.
Cheri Temple
The realization that you never know who you’re looking at. I once realized that a couple of my instructors in regular clothes may look like an elderly victim to some. I realized that an attacker would be unpleasantly surprised should they make an act upon that assumption. I came into the dojo with tunnel vision. I just wanted to learn. I soon realized there are so many different life stories on the mat, and that we all learn from each other and make each other better.
Angela Dates
That I made it to my 5th degree black belt. How I actually overcame my lack of self-confidence. That now I actually love attending the advance classes and can’t wait for the technique lines. And that there is so much more to keep learning and understanding. I also learned I like teaching and sharing my experiences with students as they come up the ranks. I feel so proud that I can be a part of their journey in Kenpo.
Cathy Burns
How much I enjoyed the process. Training, friendships, learning, and growing as a person. Also, the teaching aspect. I really enjoy teaching young kids. Focusing on self-control and self-discipline.
Kirsten Blakemore
Probably the bonds that are formed with the people I train with. I am forever grateful to them for their willingness to be hit, thrown down, kicked, and practiced on, as well as their teaching.
What is the number one greatest lesson you’ve learned from training in the Martial Art?
Cynthia Rothrock
I've learned many life lessons from my martial arts training. The greatest lesson I’ve taken away is never to accept failure. Never give up! With determination and a positive mindset, you can overcome ALL obstacles.
Michelle Manu
I've been in martial arts so long that I cannot think of my number one greatest lesson. This may be because Lua and life are one in the same for me. It doesn't turn off when I walk out of the pā lua. There is no separation. If I had to pick one, the greatest lesson from training in martial arts is that I can and will survive anything that presents itself. Nothing phases me because of my training. My warrior spirit is immovable, invincible, and bulletproof.
Barbara White
Not to set limitations on myself. Self-conceived limitations are one of the primary reasons (in my opinion) of why people fall short of their goals. Had I limited myself to let the things I could not do get in the way of the things I could do, I would still be a white belt.
Cheri Temple
To remain teachable. I want to always remain a student – to be open to learning, realizing I could never know it all, and if I did, learning would stop, and I would become stagnant. My husband, Robert Temple, who has been an exceptional teacher and practitioner for the last 50 years, shares insights with me that continue to broaden my horizons and makes me realize that there is always so much more to learn.
Angela Dates
It’s not exercise. It’s a way of life. It has become such a big part of my life. The people I train with and have met through the years, I think of them as family.
Cathy Burns
Too many to choose. Find what you’re good at and do that!
Kirsten Blakemore
Environmental and body awareness. As I mentioned, when I was robbed, I didn’t even notice the kitchen door on the floor as an example of my environmental awareness. That is so different now. I am also aware of my body in space, as well as those around me.
Is there anything on the horizon that you’re excited about and would like to share or any final words for our readers?
Cynthia Rothrock
I’m excited about where my life is today. Filmmaking and martial arts have been my passion for over four decades, and it has been a delight to share that love with my fans worldwide. After starring in over 70 martial arts movies, it’s time for the next step...to produce a movie with my vision and creative control, so I began working on a movie production. I’m proud to be the creator of my upcoming new film Black Creek. I’m one of the writers, producers, and lead actors. Black Creek is a dark, gritty, dystopian, western action martial arts film featuring a strong ‘no-holds-barred’ female protagonist portrayed by me. The plot centers around a sheriff’s sister who seeks revenge against the terrifying leader of a group of outlaws after she discovers he brutally murdered her brother, his wife, and other family members in a gritty southwestern town. It is one of the first times you will see a western/martial arts action film with a female gunslinger who can really fight! I currently have a very successful Kickstarter campaign for Black Creek that’s now over 200% funded, showing my fans are ready to see this film. The best part is fans can even join me on-screen through the great backer incentives at BLACKCREEKMOVIE.COM.
Michelle Manu
Lua continues to be taught in Hawaii, on the continent, and in Europe at workshops, regular classes, and at colleges and universities. There are some exciting media projects that will release this year showing the proficiency of the Lua in film, television, and streaming platforms. Personally, I look forward to being awarded by Ph.D. this year and releasing two books. I have been sworn to secrecy for all other exciting projects… for now.
Barbara White
In 2014, at the 50th anniversary of the IKC, Director Steve Cooper asked me if I would coordinate a Women’s Symposium. I felt this was a huge opportunity to highlight women and make known their contributions to Kenpo. We had a panel of women from all over the United States and Ireland on stage, sharing their contributions to the martial arts. We received positive feedback from women and men, and I immediately saw the value of having more of these. During the Covid outbreak in 2020, when Zoom was becoming a popular way of conducting business, I asked a fellow MA, Heather Flessing, to help me conduct a Zoom symposium. Heather has great organizational skills, and we soon had a panel of women answering questions posed by other women in MA. Immediately, I began planning for a second symposium. I asked Heather, along with a woman from our first Zoom panel, Denise Plowman, to become permanent partners in this. Because of our team, the Women’s Symposium has taken off to a new level never imagined. We have a Facebook site that has close to 700 members that recognizes and highlights women in the martial arts. We also have a website, www.symposiuim.kenpowomen.com, where we house prior symposiums and bios. Our vision statement is to “Help women find community and grow.” We have had six symposiums to date, including the first one in 2014.
My announcement on the horizon is a second live symposium that will take place at this year’s International Karate Championships at the Westin Long Beach Hotel and Conference Center on July 28, 29, and 30. Please come and support.
Cheri Temple
I always look forward to opportunities that arise where my husband and I can share the Martial Arts.
I’m also looking forward to getting better at tennis so that by the end of the year, I’m on a doubles court in a tournament. Fingers-crossed.
Angela Dates
Train, teach, learn, train, teach, learn …….
There you have it ladies and gentlemen: inspiration, insight, and life lessons from some amazing Martial Artists. I have learned a lot from each of them, and I am sure I’m not the only one. A huge thank you to all of the ladies that took the time to be part of this interview process and for sharing with all of us. We are richer for your experiences.
To all that take to the mats, I salute you.
Ian Lauer
3rd Degree Black Belt American Kenpo
1st Degree Black Belt Tae Kwon Do
