MMA Legend Fedor Emelianenko Hospitalized with Coronavirus

Fedor Emelianenko
Black Belt Hall of Fame member Fedor Emelianenko, considered by some the greatest heavyweight in the history of mixed martial arts, has been hospitalized with the Covid-19 virus. It was reported Thursday that the Russian fighting great had been taken to a hospital in Moscow. Though the hospital has not released any details of his condition, Emelianenko, 44, took to Instagram to assure his fans he's feeling well and recovering.

A former combat sambo world champion and heavyweight champion of the now defunct Pride promotion, Emelianenko retired from fighting in 2012 but returned in 2015. He is currently signed with Bellator MMA where he's gone 3-2 since 2017. There had been plans for him to have an epic farewell fight in Russia but the worldwide pandemic has put those plans on hold.

UFC Returns to Network TV as Holloway Dominates

Holloway Kattar
The UFC returned to American network television for the first time in more than two years Saturday on ABC while former featherweight champion Max Holloway returned to his winning ways following two straight losses, earning a unanimous decision over Calvin Kattar in Abu Dhabi. Holloway showed he still has plenty left as a fighter dominating Kattar from the opening bell of the main event with a mix of punches and low kicks.

It appeared as if the former champion might stop his opponent in the fourth round landing a series of vicious body blows followed by hard elbows to the head as a bloodied Kattar sagged against the fence. But Kattar somehow survived managing to keep himself upright through the fifth stanza as well, only to lose a lopsided decision. After dropping his title to Alexander Volkanovski and then losing a controversial rematch, Holloway may have put himself in position for one more crack at the championship following Saturday's impressive performance.

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

Black Belt Magazine Subscriptions

ONE Championship: Lito Adiwang Fighting for Late Mother

Lito Adiwang
Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang is a rising star in ONE Championship, and he is back in action on Friday, January 22, at ONE: Unbreakable.

Adiwang has represented Team Lakay well and quickly become one of the organization's can't-miss athletes with entertaining bouts each time he steps inside the ONE Circle. He is always a threat to finish the bout.

Chinese Grappling: Shuaijiao

Shuaijiao
When it comes to grappling arts most people have heard of Judo, Ju-Jitsu, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Sambo, and Sumo. The dynamic art of Shuaijiao, though it is not as well known as the others, should be.

What is Shuaijiao?

Shuaijiao (also spelled Shuai-Chiao) is a Chinese martial art that is approximately four thousand years old. Shuaijiao was born in a time of warfare long ago when to fall on the battlefield meant likely to never get up, and in that spirit, the curriculum of Shuaijiao focuses on throwing in a variety of ways. It is a standup grappling style, meaning that although there are hip throws, leg sweeps, and hand techniques, like many other arts, there is no ground grappling. The goal of Shuaijiao is to end up in a dominant position standing.

