MMA Legend Fedor Emelianenko Hospitalized with Coronavirus
Black Belt Hall of Fame member Fedor Emelianenko, considered by some the greatest heavyweight in the history of mixed martial arts, has been hospitalized with the Covid-19 virus. It was reported Thursday that the Russian fighting great had been taken to a hospital in Moscow. Though the hospital has not released any details of his condition, Emelianenko, 44, took to Instagram to assure his fans he's feeling well and recovering.
A former combat sambo world champion and heavyweight champion of the now defunct Pride promotion, Emelianenko retired from fighting in 2012 but returned in 2015. He is currently signed with Bellator MMA where he's gone 3-2 since 2017. There had been plans for him to have an epic farewell fight in Russia but the worldwide pandemic has put those plans on hold.