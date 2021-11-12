LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Featherweight Grand Prix Alternate Bouts Highlight ONE NextGen II

one championship
ONE Next Gen II
mmajunkie.usatoday.com ONE Championship
The featherweight kickboxing division is on fire in ONE Championship. Following a dazzling display at ONE: First Strike, the division continues to heat up on Friday, November 12, at ONE: NextGen II with two ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix alternate contests.

Superbon now sits atop the division after his jaw-dropping knockout over Giorgio Petrosyan for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship, but his contenders showed out in their quarterfinal contests.

While Marat Grigorian, Davit Kiria, Chingiz Allazov, and Sitthichai all advanced, it is not uncommon for illness or injury to rear its head. Should that unfortunate circumstance occur, Smokin' Jo Nattawut, Yurik Davtyan, Zhang Chunyu, and Dovydos Rimkus are hoping to be next-in-line to fill in and get a crack at making the finals.

Any one of these spectacular athletes could have made the field and, if they get a chance to enter the tournament, could walk out with the Grand Prix title around their waist. The featherweight division is jam-packed with talent.

Additionally, all four athletes represent different nations showing the true global reach of martial arts.

Smokin' Jo Nattawut vs. Yurik Davtyan will be the first alternate bout of the night, and it could steal the show, leading to the victor being at the top of the alternate list.

The following contest, Zhang Chunyu vs. Dovydos Rimkus, will be the second and final alternate bout on the docket.

Expect a dynamic display of world-class striking that gives the powers that be a hard decision on who is the top alternate for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

ONE: NextGen II airs across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, November 12, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

Smokin' Jo's INSANE Fight Highlights 😳🔥😱

Get HYPED for the return of Muay Thai superstar Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE: NEXTGEN II by reliving his CRAZIEST highlights in ONE Championship!#ONENextGen2 #...
