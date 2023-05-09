Far-Right Extremists Stage Martial Arts Event in Hungary

Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
The event was supposed to have been a replacement for the “Kampf der Nibelungen” martial arts event, which in the past was staged in Germany by neo-Nazis but has been banned since 2019. But journalist Michael Colborne, who has covered the connection between combat sports and fascist groups in Europe, reported the event had to be moved after the original host venue pulled out. Though it took place outside of Budapest, only 100 people were reported to have attended.