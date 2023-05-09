+
Far-Right Extremists Stage Martial Arts Event in Hungary

news
TKD
Saturday, while UFC 288 was taking place in New Jersey, a somewhat more sinister mixed martial arts event was going down in Hungary. European Fight Night, originally scheduled to take place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, was said to serve as a gathering of far right extremist groups from across Europe.

The event was supposed to have been a replacement for the “Kampf der Nibelungen” martial arts event, which in the past was staged in Germany by neo-Nazis but has been banned since 2019. But journalist Michael Colborne, who has covered the connection between combat sports and fascist groups in Europe, reported the event had to be moved after the original host venue pulled out. Though it took place outside of Budapest, only 100 people were reported to have attended.

